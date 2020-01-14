Orbit Develops New Multi-role 12-inch Ka-Band Airborne Terminal for Inmarsat

NETANYA, Israel and WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, announced today the development of an innovative new Ka-band multi-purpose airborne terminal.

Sample CAEW-based surveillance jet photo by Wikimedia Common (PRNewsfoto/Inmarsat,Orbit Communication Sys)

The compact Multi-Purpose Terminal (MPT) 30WGX, featuring a 30-cm (12") antenna, will be able to deliver high-throughput wideband communications via the Inmarsat Global Xpress worldwide network for a broad range of airborne platforms. Built to fulfill "anytime, anywhere" connectivity requirements, the lightweight, small-footprint terminal combines high performance with Orbit's industry-leading reliability to address new opportunities in military aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Following certification, volume production of the terminal is planned for Orbit's US-based facilities.

Orbit's MPT 30WGX terminal complements its 46-cm (18") MPT 46WGX terminal, which will shortly enter full-scale production. Once certified, it will be similarly optimized for use with Inmarsat's Global Xpress system and will be interoperable with military Ka-band services, affording unique capabilities and flexibility.

"We are very pleased to continue partnering with Inmarsat to develop innovative new airborne capabilities," noted Stav Gizunterman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Orbit. "The new terminal, which complements our MPT 46WGX, will help open up service offerings to an expanded range of aircraft."

"Inmarsat is pleased to be working with Orbit to introduce innovative and forward-looking satellite solutions that support today's complex missions," said Steve Gizinski, Chief Technology Officer, Inmarsat Government. "Orbit's innovation and expansion of their MPT terminal line ensure that airborne users will have access to reliable wideband mobility for increased agility and worldwide portability."

About Orbit's Airborne Terminals

With over 1,600 terminals delivered, Orbit offers a range of versatile and highly reliable airborne satellite communications systems. The AirTRx and MPT series offer a choice of multiple antenna sizes, frequency bands and profiles, and are operational on a wide range of airborne platforms such as commercial airliners, business jets, military aircraft, helicopters and UAVs. The systems are offered in Ku, Ka and X-band and provide outstanding RF, tracking and inter-satellite transition performance in harsh operating environments. They are modular, ready for installation, and simple to operate and maintain. Drawing on long cooperation with leading aircraft manufacturers, including Boeing, Airbus and Gulfstream, Orbit airborne systems meet stringent size, weight, power and environmental requirements. Orbit delivers tested, certified and reliable terminals, ready for service.

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

For further information, follow us on LinkedIn or on Twitter @InmarsatGlobal.

Contacts

Media Enquiries:

Orbit Communication Systems

Ian Tick

Head of Communications

ian.tick@orbit-cs.com

Inmarsat

Jonathan Sinnatt / Matthew Knowles

Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 (0)207-728-1518/1355

press@inmarsat.com

SOURCE Orbit Communication Systems Ltd; Inmarsat