NETANYA, Israel, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications services and Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications solutions, today announced that the Orbit GX46 multi-purpose terminal (MPT) has received full type approval for use over Inmarsat's Global Xpress (GX) network.

Inmarsat Logo (PRNewsfoto/Orbit Communication Systems Ltd) Orbit GX46 Airborne SATCOM Terminal Receives Inmarsat Global Xpress Commercial and Military Ka-band Type Approval (PRNewsfoto/Orbit Communication Systems Ltd)

GX is the world's first and only, globally available, seamless mobile wideband service. In U.S. government service since July 2014, GX has established itself as the gold standard for reliable communications across land, sea, and air domains for assured mobile connectivity.

GX46 is a modular, multi-role terminal that operates in the GX commercial and military Ka-bands through a 46cm (18") antenna. The terminal is fully integrated with modems, electronics and software to ensure reliable operations worldwide. The terminal enables a wide range of communications capabilities for business aircraft, military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It complies with industry regulations and standards including Federal Communications Commission (FCC), European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Inmarsat GX, and RTCA DO-160G for the entire spectrum of aircraft.

The lightweight, small-footprint terminal enables worldwide connectivity, supporting the full range of Ka frequency bands and has been built to be compatible with the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) system. The terminal is electronically switchable between systems and bands via Automatic Beam Switching (ABS) using industry-standard OpenAMIP and OpenBMIP protocols, ensuring seamless operations.

Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit, said: "Orbit offers a complete range of airborne satellite communications building blocks that maximize flexibility and enable future scalability. Built to fulfil the 'everywhere, all-the-time' coverage requirements of the military and commercial airborne users, GX46 provides outstanding RF performance under the harshest environmental conditions."

Tom Costello, Chief Commercial Officer, Inmarsat Government said: "Our partnership with Orbit enables Inmarsat to respond rapidly to market needs with fully qualified wideband satellite terminals. The GX46 meets mission-critical needs for our key customers by delivering high-performance, always-available connectivity worldwide. This terminal is a game changer for those that demand the very best in connectivity."

Contacts

Media Enquiries:

Jonathan Sinnatt/Matthew Knowles

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Orbit Marketing

[email protected]

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

For further information, follow us: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram.

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

SOURCE Orbit Communication Systems Ltd; Inmarsat