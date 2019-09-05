Orbit Health Telepsychiatry Appoints First Medical Director

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Health, a market leader in telepsychiatry, has appointed Varin Gosein, MD as Medical Director. Dr. Gosein brings extensive experience developing and managing telepsychiatry programs, most recently as Chief of Telepsychiatry for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. His appointment underscores Orbit's ongoing commitment to using advanced technology to provide high quality and efficient mental health services.

Varin Gosein, MD

Dr. Gosein is Board Certified in Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the New York University School of Medicine. He is active in the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law and the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, and has previously served as its program chair for the Section on Psychiatry and Behavioral Science.

"I am excited to join Orbit Health in its mission to bring quality, cost-effective care to healthcare facilities through the use of telehealth technologies," said Dr. Gosein. "A new era is upon us, where telepsychiatry is transforming our healthcare system by providing a lifeline to underserved populations."

"We are proud to welcome Dr. Gosein as our Medical Director. Orbit Health is one of the fastest growing market leaders for providing psychiatric services and Dr. Gosein's knowledge and expertise will help support our medical innovation as growth rockets upwards," said Dr. Edward Kaftarian, Founder and CEO of Orbit. "Year over year, we have tripled the number of user sites, and this growth is expected to continue in 2020 and beyond. We continue to expand our team of professionals, invest in progressive approaches to healthcare, and capitalize on new market opportunities. We believe that Dr. Gosein will contribute significantly to these efforts."

As the sector leader in telepsychiatry, Orbit Health provides exceptional psychiatry services to scores of inpatient facilities and outpatient mental health clinics on an efficient and effective platform. Orbit Health meets staffing needs by providing scalable & reliable coverage while preserving confidentiality, using HIPAA compliant & secure appointments. Orbit's telepsychiatry services result in radically improved clinical outcomes and helps institutions meet the growing demand for treatment of severe mental health conditions.

For more information, visit www.orbithealth.com or email at support@orbithealth.com.

