Orbit Partners With Flume to Bring Innovative Smart Water Monitoring to Homeowners

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPECIAL TO CES -- Orbit, the leader in smart watering with B-hyve technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Flume, a leading source for real-time home water data. Through the partnership, the two companies will integrate their technologies to provide homeowners with unprecedented insights into their outdoor and indoor water flow rates for better conservation and efficiency.

Combining Orbit's B-hyve Smart Sprinkler Timers with Flume's Smart Water Monitor creates the most advanced system to provide a fully comprehensive look at water use within a home. The ability to differentiate how much water is used, whether in the home or in the yard, makes a significant difference when looking to eliminate water waste that can be expensive and damaging.

Through B-hyve's proprietary technology, consumers can be smarter when watering by connecting into local weather and using environmental characteristics to automatically deliver the right amount of water. Flume's Smart Water Monitor attaches to existing water meters to evaluate water use 24/7 for the entire home. By merging these technologies, consumers will be able to monitor and receive reports on their outdoor and indoor water use at any time using the B-hyve app.

"Outdoor irrigation is one of the biggest culprits of water waste in the home. But through this powerful integration with Flume that builds off of our great work with B-hyve, we can eliminate a lot of unnecessary water usage by providing real-time insights into their indoor and outdoor water consumption," said Stuart Eyring, CEO of Orbit. "Homeowners won't only be better conservationists, they'll save money and feel protected from potential water damage."

Key benefits of this partnership for end users include:

Smarter Watering: Using B-hyve's existing WeatherSense technology and real-time flow data from Flume, homeowners can make informed decisions about their water use.

Real-Time Monitoring and Management: The B-hyve app will alert users of any abnormal flow rates, preventing overwatering or possible leaks in broken sprinkler lines or heads.

Precise Data: Users can measure actual volume consumption rates with detailed reporting showing how many gallons are used for each zone during an irrigation cycle.

"From inception, Flume has been a mission-based company working to educate the public on their water use. We are excited to announce our partnership with Orbit to further our mission," said Eric Adler, CEO at Flume. "By incorporating B-hyve's innovative technology and broad industry presence with our intelligent flow meters, we can empower people with the knowledge to better monitor and manage water use for a more meaningful impact."

Access to the B-hyve+Flume smart metering capabilities will be available starting Q1 of 2020. Existing B-hyve Smart Sprinkler Timers will also be compatible with a Flume device. To find out additional information about B-hyve, please visit bhyve.orbitonline.com .

About Orbit

Orbit's mission is to bring smart technology to homeowners, landscape professionals and farmers across the globe. The company serves markets spanning six continents and 40 countries, and for decades has been a worldwide leader in designing and building innovative water optimization products. Orbit's B-hyve family of smart products builds on the company mission to deliver conservation through innovation and lays the groundwork of the smart yard. For more information, visit www.orbitonline.com .

About Flume

Inspired by California's record drought, Flume was launched by three college students who wanted to empower homeowners to better understand their usage and conserve water. By providing homeowners with access to real-time water use information, Flume helps customers save water, save money and protect their home. The Flume® Smart Water System consists of an easy-to-install sensor that adapts to most existing home water meters, a bridge and an app to communicate water use to the homeowner in real-time. Learn more at www.flumewater.com .

