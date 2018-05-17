Orbit to Unveil Its 12-inch Multi-Purpose Airborne Satcom Terminal at SOFIC 2018

Orbit's MPT was designed to address the regional and global coverage needs of the military mobile market. By providing outstanding RF performance and dynamic response under the harshest environmental conditions, it meets the broadband requirements of mission aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, helicopters and more.

"In August of 2017, we announced that the development of our Multi-Purpose Terminals would include helicopters due to the significant market demand," indicated Eitan Livneh, President & CEO of Orbit. "We can think of no better place to unveil the MPT30 than at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference just nine months later."

At SOFIC 2018, Orbit will be displaying its Airborne Solutions for Audio Management and Satellite Communications. The company would like to invite those attending the event to participate in a special seminar on Orbit innovation on Wednesday, May 23rd, at the Marriott Waterside Hotel, Meeting Room 10, 3rd floor, from 1 to 3 pm.

About Orbit's MPT 30

Orbit's 30-cm Multi-Purpose Terminal (MPT 30) delivers Internet-based data communications via satellite to fixed/rotary-wing aircraft and UAVs. Built to military standard (MIL-STD), it features minimal Size, Weight and Power consumption (SWaP). The ultra-compact and cost-effective terminal has been ruggedized to overcome the many challenges posed by mission-critical platforms. MPT 30 is the latest in the MPT series, which also includes 46- and 60-cm terminals.

About Orbit

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. is wholly-focused on precision tracking-based communications – in the areas of satcom, telemetry and remote sensing – and provides an innovative solution for airborne audio management. With certification by defense, government and commercial agencies, we deliver tailor-made, turnkey solutions at sea, on land and in the air. Orbit's unique combination of smart design, high reliability and field-tested experience means that if you can conceive it, we can provide it.

