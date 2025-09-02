Orbit Unveils MPT30Ka: A Compact SATCOM Solution for Tactical Vehicles and Mission-Critical Deployments

Compact design supports space-limited military vehicles and delivers reliable SATCOM performance both on-the-move and in rapid deployment missions

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of ground, airborne, and maritime SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical communication systems, announced the launch of the Multi-Porpuse SATCOM Terminal MPT30Ka SATCOM On-The-Move (SOTM), its most compact satellite communication system available for military vehicles, maritime vessels and rapid deployment.

Orbit’s MPT30Ka – A compact SATCOM solution for tactical vehicles and mission-critical deployment, delivering reliable SATCOM performance for both on-the-move and in rapid deployment missions

Nowadays, military mobile platforms are increasingly equipped with a wide range of payloads, including radars, weapon systems and advanced sensors. This creates a significant demand for compact SATCOM solutions that minimize their footprint without compromising on performance. The MPT30Ka SOTM addresses this operational requirement by delivering a low power consumption system and compact design , yet maintains uninterrupted, high-capacity connectivity. The system meets multiple military standrds such as MIL-STD-461G/810G/1275 making it fully resilient to electromagnetic interference. Thus, it ensures continuous, and secure communication even when radars and electronic systems are simultaneously active, and maintains reliable operation in harsh and demanding terrain conditions, guaranteeing mission success anytime and anywhere.

The MPT30Ka SOTM offers unmatched operational flexibility. Thanks to its compact and light design, it enables a rapid ground deployement, and is simple to operate without complex field assembly. This maximizes ground forces efficiency and contributes mission success by providing immediate, secure communication, with full connectivity both on the move and during stationary missions. Proven operationally on mobile platforms in multi-orbit GEO/MEO/HEO/LEO satellite constelletions as well as at multi-polarizations, the MPT30Ka SOTM delivers the resilience and flexibility essential for modern tactical operations even at a GPS denied environment and other field interferences.

Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit Communication Systems, said: "The MPT30Ka represents a breakthrough in tactical SATCOM. It delivers exceptionally high performance, giving forces in the field the compactness, flexibility, and reliability they need to succeed in today's demanding missions. Orbit's SATCOM systems for land vehicles have already been battle-proven by armies worldwide, and the MPT30Ka builds on this legacy with unmatched capability in the most compact form."

About Orbit Communication Systems

Orbit Communication Systems, a global leader in ground, airborne and maritime communications, satellite tracking, and ground-station technology, revolutionizes global connectivity with cutting-edge solutions for the new space era. Our state-of-the-art systems are utilized on a wide range of platforms, including mission aircraft, trainers, rotary-wing aircraft, transport vessels, tankers, jet fighters and unmanned platforms. Our reach extends to naval vessels, armored land platforms, cruise ships, ground stations, and offshore platforms, ensuring comprehensive coverage across maritime and terrestrial domains.

Orbit provides innovative, cost-effective, and reliable solutions to commercial operators, major air forces, navies, space agencies, and emerging New Space companies. Orbit is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and is under the control of the FIMI Investment Fund. The company maintains a subsidiary in Florida, USA, which provides production, integration, and support capabilities for the North American market. Its global operations, encompassing marketing, sales, and customer service, extend across Europe, and the Far East.

