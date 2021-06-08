Orbita Announces Patty Riskind as New CEO

BOSTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbita, an award-winning provider of conversational AI solutions for healthcare and life science organizations, has announced the appointment of Patty Riskind as the company's new CEO.

"I am thrilled to be joining Orbita at this pivotal stage in the business," said Riskind. "The healthcare industry is at an inflection point regarding use of AI to automate workflows and enhance virtual consumer engagement and management of health." Riskind added, "Orbita is uniquely positioned to improve virtual interactions using intelligent voice and chatbots and contextual SMS and email messages - meeting patients and providers where they are - to better navigate and manage encounters across an entire healthcare journey."

Prior to Orbita, Patty was Head of Global Healthcare at Qualtrics, providing experience management (XM) solutions to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences organizations. She grew the division 435% over 2 years. Prior to Qualtrics, Patty was the Chief Experience Officer at Press Ganey Associates, the largest patient experience and regulatory survey (CAHPS) vendor in the healthcare industry. Patty came to Press Ganey through the acquisition of PatientImpact, the industry's first healthcare eSurvey company, which Patty founded in 2004.

"I'm very proud of what we've built here at Orbita," said Bill Rogers, Orbita's Founder and President. "With our talented team, a powerful platform, and an amazing community of innovative customers and partners, we are extremely well poised to achieve our mission to transform digital healthcare through conversational AI." Rogers added, "We are excited for Patty to leverage her healthcare industry experience to accelerate the impact we know we will have on the future of virtual healthcare worldwide."

About Orbita: Automation with Empathy™

Innovative healthcare, life sciences, and medical technology organizations rely on Orbita to power high-value virtual assistants for digital front door applications, remote patient support, pre and post-visit outreach, and other critical interactions throughout the care journey. Orbita's robust conversational platform is designed for both developers and business users to quickly build, deploy, and easily manage virtual assistants for smart speakers, web and mobile chat apps, text messaging applications, interactive voice systems, and custom devices. Orbita's platform is HIPAA compliant and SOC2 certified. Orbita customers and partners include Medstar Health, Mayo Clinic, Philips Healthcare, Amwell, Janssen, Medtronic, Yale New Haven Hospital, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and others.

