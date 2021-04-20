Orbita Chatbot Automates CentraCare's Digital Front Door and COVID-19 Support Programs

BOSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbita, the leading provider of HIPAA-compliant conversational voice and chat solutions for healthcare, announced today that CentraCare has adopted Orbita's ENGAGE conversational AI-powered solution to automate and streamline care navigation, including symptom checking, general patient inquiries, and COVID-19 information and screening.

The COVID-19 vaccine has added a new set of challenges to healthcare organizations rebounding from the impacts of the pandemic. Requirements to support vaccination scheduling, eligibility screening, and post-vaccination monitoring are placing unmanageable demands on health system call centers and staff.

The OrbitaENGAGE solution provides healthcare organizations with a solution to automatically reach and engage patients 24/7 through natural, intuitive voice and chatbot virtual assistants that increase patient engagement while reducing demand on overburdened employees and call centers. Unlike basic web-based chatbots, which are limited to simple question answering and reference lookups, OrbitaENGAGE includes options to proactively check-in with patients over outbound text messages, email and automated phone calls as part of an integrated, multi-channel outreach campaign.

"We see great potential in OrbitaENGAGE to enhance the patient experience while improving our operational efficiency," said Amy Porwoll Chief Information Officer at CentraCare. "Since launching it earlier this year, we are already seeing patients quickly gravitating to our chatbot."

"Orbita supports healthcare organizations with chat and voice solutions that offload administrative responsibilities and engage a higher volume of patients in a more direct and meaningful way," said Bill Rogers, CEO at Orbita. "For example, we're automating critical workflows for the COVID-19 vaccine response, like eligibility checks and post-vaccination monitoring, to ensure that patients are receiving the most effective and efficient care at scale."

Built on the award-winning Orbita conversational AI platform, OrbitaENGAGE supports rapid deployment combined with flexible configuration, conversational calls-to-action, and rich analytics dashboards to ensure healthcare organizations remain agile in times of uncertainty and change - without reinventing their digital transformation roadmap.

Additional information is available here: https://go.orbita.ai/covid-19-vaccine-access-clinical-program-powered-by-orbita

About Orbita

Orbita's award-winning, HIPAA-compliant conversational AI platform powers voice and chat solutions for healthcare and life sciences organizations that improve patient engagement, increase clinical efficiency, and improve outcomes. Customers include innovative healthcare organizations like Medstar Health, Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, Amwell, Yale New Haven Hospital, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, University of Chicago Medicine, and others. Find us at orbita.ai or contact us at [email protected] .

About CentraCare

CentraCare is a six-hospital not-for-profit health system that provides comprehensive care to people throughout Central Minnesota. The system also includes six nursing homes, senior housing in six communities and 18 clinics. A nine-time recipient of the "100 Top Hospital" designation by Truven Health Analytics, CentraCare is a national leader in providing quality health care, while simultaneously collaborating with community partners to improve community health and wellness. www.centracare.com

