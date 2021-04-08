Orbita Joins Panda Health Marketplace

BOSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Health and Orbita today announced an agreement to make Orbita's conversational AI-powered healthcare solutions available in the Panda Health marketplace. Under the terms of the agreement, Orbita's voice and chatbot solutions will be available to all health care systems who manage digital health solutions through Panda Health, a marketplace which connects health care systems with innovative digital solutions that improve performance, exceed consumer expectations and achieve their patient care missions.

Leading healthcare, life sciences and medical technology organizations rely on Orbita to power high-value voice and chatbot virtual assistant solutions for digital front door applications, remote patient support, pre- and post-visit outreach, in-facility patient support, and a variety of other healthcare uses.

"We created the Panda Health marketplace to efficiently connect our member healthcare systems with best-of-breed digital healthcare solution providers," said David Harvey, CEO of Panda Health. "We selected Orbita as a Supplier on our marketplace because they have been a leader and innovator in voice and chat-powered virtual assistants in healthcare and they excelled on all our criteria. We are thrilled to represent them in our marketplace."

"We are proud to represent the Conversational AI category in the Panda Health marketplace," said Nathan Treloar, President and COO at Orbita. "The rigor and thoroughness of Panda's evaluation process serves as a strong endorsement of Orbita's products and solutions, and we've seen immediate and positive impact from our partnership."

As voice assistants, chatbots and other conversational virtual assistants become increasingly woven into the digital healthcare landscape, there is a growing need for healthcare organizations to embrace these technologies as first-class enterprise capabilities. The Orbita conversational platform has been deployed in consumer and clinical healthcare applications to automate and create efficiencies in key workflows while infusing a human-like experience.

Orbita is being deployed into multiple health systems through Panda, with the potential for many other deployments to come.

About Panda Health

Panda is a marketplace that transforms how health systems discover, procure, and implement digital innovations. The results? A digital transformation that drives More Revenue, Faster Revenue, Less Cost, and Network Value to help health care providers and innovative technology companies advance their patient care missions. Panda was founded in 2020 by a group of leading health systems supported by Vizient, the nation's leading health care performance improvement company.

About Orbita

Orbita's award-winning, HIPAA-compliant conversational AI platform powers voice and chat solutions for healthcare and life sciences organizations that improve patient engagement, increase clinical efficiency, and improve outcomes. Customers include innovative organizations like Philips Healthcare, Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, Amwell, Yale New Haven Hospital, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, University of Chicago Medicine, and a portfolio of pharmaceutical clients. Find us at orbita.ai, contact us at [email protected].

