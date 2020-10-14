Orbita Launches New Adverse Event Module to Ease Reporting Burdens

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbita, the leading provider of HIPAA-compliant conversational voice and chat solutions for healthcare and life science organizations, today launched a new module designed to help pharmaceutical companies better detect and report adverse events. The new platform-agnostic Adverse Event module, built on the latest technology in machine learning and natural language processing, integrates into existing chat services to accurately detect and seamlessly assist users in reporting adverse reactions to medications, ultimately improving the efficiency and timeliness of adverse event reporting.

Machine learning fuels seamless and accurate reporting

Chatbots are an increasingly popular tool for patient support programs, but few are equipped to accurately flag if a patient is having a medication-induced side effect, which can hinder pharmacovigilance processes and success. Orbita's new Adverse Event module draws from a robust corpus of medical and conversational data, while machine learning continually improves the module to increase its accuracy with usage. Orbita's Adverse Event module supplements current patient communications, engaging them where they already are to confirm whether an adverse event is occurring and, if necessary, escalate to the appropriate channels to ensure compliance.

Orbita's Adverse Event module integrates with existing conversational solutions to assist in screening users and augmenting call centers, ensuring that users are appropriately diverted to the correct services. Further, when an event has been identified, the chat conversation is transcribed and exported to the pharmaceutical company, enabling them to understand necessary details about the adverse event and whether it should be reported.

"Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly looking to ease the reporting process to help patients, who are unfamiliar with the process, and providers who are pressed for time. However, there is risk involved with chatbots and voice solutions, which don't automatically detect an adverse event," said Elise Whitaker, Orbita's VP of Customer Success and Business Lead, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences. "These organizations must maintain the ease of conversational technologies, while also implementing compliant ways to assess and report these risks. Users will only become more comfortable with these solutions, which makes integrating adverse event reporting a necessity."

As one of the only conversational AI services solely focused on healthcare and life sciences, Orbita's new Adverse Event module merges consumer technology with the regulatory and industry knowledge needed to create a solution that is easy for users, while delivering the necessary accuracy for improved pharmacovigilance. Orbita's Adverse Event module can be used with the OrbitaCONNECT Solution Suite, Orbita's platform voice technology and other third-party chat platforms.

