Orbita Releases New Patient Outreach Features Powered by Conversational AI

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbita, the leading provider of HIPAA-compliant conversational voice and chatbot solutions for healthcare, announces the release of a new communication module that integrates proactive messaging with intelligent virtual assistants to automate outreach for patient education, notification, scheduling, and more.

Part of Orbita's award-winning conversational AI platform, the modules adds communication features that deliver intelligent, bot-powered virtual healthcare assistance proactively over text message, email, and automated phone calls. Among the advances are the ability to automatically "cascade" through communication channels to ensure patients are reached on their preferred device.

When used for integrated, multi-channel outreach campaigns, Orbita's communication module maximizes patient engagement while automating key workflows to free up overworked staff.

"Through the pandemic, we saw the need to 'go beyond the bot' by introducing features that can proactively engage and support healthcare consumers at scale," said Orbita's CEO, Bill Rogers. "With our new integrated communication module, we're now able to support multi-channel messaging that can reach patients where they are, on their preferred device, and with the natural, intuitive experience of an Orbita-powered virtual assistant."

Healthcare organizations have deployed Orbita solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic for symptom monitoring, vaccine eligibility screening, and vaccine scheduling.

"COVID-19 has completely altered the healthcare landscape, and the vaccine rollout has added a new set of rapidly evolving patient communication challenges", says Chelsea Biel, Orbita's Senior Director of Customer Success and Clinical Informatics. "Orbita's proactive communication features have increased patient response from 30% to over 70%, while significantly reducing call center volume."

Hear Chelsea Biel present "Using Virtual Assistants to Proactively Bring Patients Back and Boost Post-COVID Revenue" at MGMA Medical Practice Excellence: Pathways Conference ( May 13 th , 10:30 AM ET ).

