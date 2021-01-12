Orbital Energy Group Launches Eclipse Foundation Group

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") announced today the launch of a new subsidiary, Eclipse Foundation Group, a drilled shaft foundation construction company that specializes in providing services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, communication towers and disaster restoration market sectors, with expertise in water, marsh and rock terrains.

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Eclipse team is renowned for its expertise in successfully executing projects in difficult environments, such as water, marsh, or rock terrains. Eclipse utilizes amphibious equipment and vibratory caissons to construct up to 16-foot diameter shafts at depths greater than 80 ft in marshland and deeper waters, as well as working from barges, and also has the expertise and equipment to successfully drill through hard rock and granite. Eclipse's services include:

Furnishing and installing rebar cages and anchor bolt cages,

Driving caissons,

Setting structures with its fleet of specialized hydraulic cranes.

Jim O'Neil, Orbital Energy Group's vice-chairman and CEO, said, "There is a growing need for experienced foundation drilling contractors to help upgrade and expand the energy and telecommunication infrastructure across the Southern U.S. Eclipse's management boasts 30 years of industry experience, with an excellent working record and a highly qualified staff. Eclipse has significant experience drilling projects in extremely difficult terrain, which differentiates their capabilities from others in the industry. The Eclipse team has established relationships with engineers and utility owners that share a common goal, completing vital energy projects safely and on time and budget."

Eclipse is led by president Michael Cutrone, a recognized leader in drilled shaft foundations, and who has nearly 30 years of experience in the operation and management of companies serving electric power, telecommunications, and industrial customers.

"Eclipse prioritizes safety, quality and client service to provide ongoing maintenance to aging power lines and constructing new projects as the grid is reconfigured to serve new power sources, such as renewables and expanded to serve the growth of metropolitan areas in the southern U.S.," said Eclipse president Michael Cutrone. "Additionally, the southern states are vulnerable to severe storms, such as hurricanes, and utility customers are focused on hardening their electric power systems to maximize the reliability of power delivery to their customers. Eclipse partners with EPC companies to provide drilled shaft foundation solutions in an environment where our services are in high demand."

"The addition of Eclipse to our OEG platform, including; Powerline Services, Foundation Services, Solar Services, Gas Systems and Renewable Gas Solutions, enhances our overall service offerings while serving as a valuable asset to many of our other companies where synergies exist," said Nicholas Clough, OEG operations director. "Mike Cutrone's stellar industry reputation precedes him. We are proud to welcome him to our team and thrilled that OEG has put itself in position to attract talent on the highest level to represent our company and serve our customers."

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG), formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes: Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market. As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

