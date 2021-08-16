Orbital Energy Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial and Operating Highlights:

Reported total revenues of $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, a 110% increase compared to $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2020;

for the second quarter of 2021, a 110% increase compared to for the second quarter of 2020; Gross loss was $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to gross profit of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, the decrease was attributable to ramp-up costs associated with onboarding additional equipment, supplies and personnel to meet future requirements to fulfill backlog and the absence of sizable projects during the period for Orbital Solar Services;

for the second quarter of 2021, compared to gross profit of for the second quarter of 2020, the decrease was attributable to ramp-up costs associated with onboarding additional equipment, supplies and personnel to meet future requirements to fulfill backlog and the absence of sizable projects during the period for Orbital Solar Services; The Company expects margins to improve substantially during the course of 2021 as Orbital Telecom Services contributes more revenues, Orbital Power Services continues to gain efficiencies and increase revenues, and several large Orbital Solar Services projects begin;

Operating loss was $18.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $7.2 million for the comparable 2020 period, mainly due to the items previously mentioned, ongoing operating costs as well as costs for vesting equity compensation and costs related to the acquisition of Gibson Technical Services, Inc. ("GTS");

for the second quarter of 2021, compared to for the comparable 2020 period, mainly due to the items previously mentioned, ongoing operating costs as well as costs for vesting equity compensation and costs related to the acquisition of Gibson Technical Services, Inc. ("GTS"); As of June 30, 2021 , the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $9.6 million and restricted cash of $1.2 million ;

, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of and restricted cash of ; Total backlog increased to $294.9 million at June 30, 2021 , up from $40.4 million at December 31, 2020 , reflecting backlog growth across all operating segments;

at , up from at , reflecting backlog growth across all operating segments; Completed the acquisition of 100% of Gibson Technical Service, Inc., an Atlanta -based telecommunications company providing diversified telecommunications services nationally since 1990; and

-based telecommunications company providing diversified telecommunications services nationally since 1990; and Subsequent to quarter end, announced the synergistic tuck-in acquisition of IMMCO, Inc. a privately-owned full-service telecom engineering and network design company.

Commentary

"Early in the quarter, we established a strong foothold in the telecommunications industry with the platform acquisition of Gibson Technical Services," said Jim O'Neil, vice chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy Group. "Since that time, we've been awarded substantial telecommunications projects while experiencing significant expansion at Orbital Power Services. In addition, Orbital Solar was awarded its first large utility scale solar project. Further, we recently announced the tuck-in acquisition of IMMCO and another sizeable utility scale solar project award. These accomplishments will drive our continued evolution into a full-service infrastructure services platform. Our significant growth in backlog is a leading indicator that Orbital Energy Group is on a path to profitability. Going forward, we will continue to pursue synergistic strategic acquisitions that will generate strong organic growth. Through this strategy, we expect to build greater value for our shareholders and are on a trajectory to achieve profitable, long-term growth."

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, August 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss these results as well as recent corporate developments. After management's opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 or (678) 894-3054 and provide conference ID 8195529. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Orbital Energy website (www.orbitalenergygroup.com).

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until September 1, 2021. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 8195529. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available via the link provided above.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. [Nasdaq: OEG] is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Power Services, Orbital Solar Services, Orbital Telecom Services and Orbital Gas Systems.

Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets.

Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market.

Orbital Telecom Services, operating as Gibson Technical Services, has nationwide locations equipped to effectively support multi-vendor OEM technology environments and outside plant construction operations on an as-needed basis with specialized services in broadband, wireless, outside plant and building technologies, including healthcare.

Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems.

As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

David Hanover

T: 212-896-1220

[email protected]

Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



June 30,



December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2021



2020



















Assets:















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,626



$ 3,046

Restricted cash - current



154





452

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,205 and $1,227 at June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively



12,445





8,487

Inventories



1,722





1,123

Contract assets



6,979





7,860

Note receivable, current portion



44





44

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,073





3,786

Total current assets



35,043





24,798





































Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $3,135 and $2,158 at June 30,

2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



14,306





6,395

Investment



1,063





1,063

Right of use assets - Operating leases



13,434





7,054

Right of use assets - Financing leases



4,453





-

Goodwill



19,275





7,006

Other intangible assets, net



35,780





13,697

Restricted cash



1,026





1,026

Note receivable



3,129





3,602

Deposits and other assets



605





1,404

Total assets

$ 128,114



$ 66,045



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















Current Liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 5,796



$ 9,913

Notes payable, current



23,956





12,246

Line of credit



—





441

Operating lease obligations - current portion



3,748





1,784

Financing lease obligations - current portion



1,505





1

Accrued expenses



7,805





5,881

Contract liabilities



4,137





6,810

Total current liabilities



46,947





37,076

Notes payable, less current portion



9,409





5,056

Operating lease obligations, less current portion



9,628





5,211

Financing lease obligations, less current portion



2,976





—

Contingent consideration



720





720

Other long-term liabilities



103





835

Total liabilities



69,783





48,898



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued at June

30, 2021 or December 31, 2020



—





—

Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 54,051,567 shares

issued and 53,698,504 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 31,029,642 shares issued

and 30,676,579 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020



54





31

Additional paid-in capital



238,956





171,616

Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



(413)





(413)

Accumulated deficit



(175,846)





(149,681)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,420)





(4,406)

Total stockholders' equity



58,331





17,147

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 128,114



$ 66,045



Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months



For the Six Months

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Ended June 30,



Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



































Revenues

$ 16,308



$ 7,775



$ 25,799



$ 13,463



































Cost of revenues



17,472





6,731





28,269





11,860



































Gross profit (loss)



(1,164)





1,044





(2,470)





1,603



































Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative expense



15,695





6,787





30,155





13,979

Depreciation and amortization



1,415





1,424





2,930





1,831

Research and development



—





28





1





45

(Recovery) provision for bad debt



(3)





2





(22)





8

Other operating (income) expense



(9)





—





(9)





—



































Total operating expenses



17,098





8,241





33,055





15,863



































Loss from operations



(18,262)





(7,197)





(35,525)





(14,260)



































Other (expense) income



2,193





234





2,255





(798)

Interest expense



(1,096)





(125)





(1,832)





(136)



































Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and

equity in net loss of affiliate



(17,165)





(7,088)





(35,102)





(15,194)

Net loss of affiliate



—





(4,360)





—





(4,806)

Loss from continuing operations before taxes



(17,165)





(11,448)





(35,102)





(20,000)



































Income tax benefit



(8,952)





(1,550)





(8,937)





(3,150)



































Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes



(8,213)





(9,898)





(26,165)





(16,850)



































Discontinued operations































Income from operations of discontinued power and

electromechanical businesses



—





595





—





109

Income tax expense (benefit)



—





22





—





(35)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



—





573





—





144



































Net loss

$ (8,213)



$ (9,325)



$ (26,165)



$ (16,706)



































Basic and diluted weighted average common shares

outstanding



51,838,830





30,424,896





48,221,943





29,422,813



































Loss from continuing operations per common share - basic

and diluted

$ (0.16)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.54)



$ (0.57)



































Income from discontinued operations - basic and diluted



—





0.02





—





—



































Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.16)



$ (0.31)



$ (0.54)



$ (0.57)



Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



For the Six Months

(in thousands)

Ended June 30,





2021



2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net loss

$ (26,165)



$ (16,706)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation



1,295





365

Amortization of intangibles



2,739





1,670

Amortization of note receivable discount



(155)





(142)

Stock-based compensation and expense



8,066





7

Fair value adjustment to liability for stock appreciation rights



2,691





—

Amortization of debt discount



956





—

Gain on extinguishment of debt



(1,677)





—

Non-cash loss on equity method investment in affiliate



—





4,806

(Recovery) provision for bad debt



(22)





8

Deferred income taxes



(8,978)





(1,594)

Inventory reserve



(252)





(17)

Gain on sale of assets



(9)





—

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency gain (loss)



(145)





1,141



















Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:















Trade accounts receivable



3,976





749

Inventories



(165)





(792)

Contract assets



(934)





2,343

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,390





304

Right of use assets - Operating leases



(5,513)





(283)

Deposits and other assets



4





(991)

Accounts payable



(4,099)





(617)

Operating lease liabilities



5,520





182

Accrued expenses



158





(1,212)

Contract liabilities



(1,450)





1,804

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(22,769)





(8,975)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received



(21,390)





(2,980)

Purchases of property and equipment



(4,699)





(1,391)

Deposits on financing lease property and equipment



(315)





—

Cash paid for working capital adjustment on Power group disposition



—





(2,804)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



56





—

Purchase of other intangible assets



(695)





(5)

Purchase of convertible notes receivable



—





(260)

Purchase of investment



—





(129)

Proceeds from notes receivable



621





—

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(26,422)





(7,569)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from line of credit



—





100

Payments on line of credit



(441)





—

Payments on financing lease obligations



(289)





(2)

Proceeds from notes payable



19,400





1,924

Payments on notes payable



(5,582)





(846)

Proceeds from sales of common stock



42,376





—

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



55,464





1,176



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



9





(35)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



6,282





(15,403)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



4,524





23,351



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$ 10,806



$ 7,948



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and are not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Income (loss) eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited, Orbital Solar Services and GTS as well as non-cash expenses associated with impairments, non-cash gains and losses related to the Company's equity method investment in VPS and stock-based compensation, royalties and services during the period.

(in thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended



For the Six Months

Ended

(Unaudited)

June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

EBITDA:































Net loss

$ (8,213)



$ (9,325)



$ (26,165)



$ (16,706)

Plus Interest expense



1,096





125





1,832





136

Plus: Income tax expense (benefit)



(8,952)





(1,528)





(8,937)





(3,185)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization



2,287





1,549





4,034





2,035

EBITDA

$ (13,782)



$ (9,179)



$ (29,236)



$ (17,720)





































































Adjusted EBITDA:































Plus: Bad debt



(3)





2





(22)





8

Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation,

royalties and services



5,507





4





8,066





7

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS



—





4,360





-





4,806

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (8,278)



$ (4,813)



$ (21,192)



$ (12,899)



































Adjusted net income (loss):

































































Net loss

$ (8,213)



$ (9,325)



$ (26,165)



$ (16,706)

Amortization expense of Orbital, Orbital Solar Services and

GTS acquisition intangibles



1,232





1,305





2,564





1,556

Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation,

royalties and services



5,507





4





8,066





7

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS



—





4,360





-





4,806

Adjusted net loss

$ (1,474)



$ (3,656)



$ (15,535)



$ (10,337)



SOURCE Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.orbitalenergygroup.com

