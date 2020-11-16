Orbital Energy Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Reach Construction Group, Orbital Power Services and Increasing Customer Activity Drive 124% Quarterly Revenue Growth from Continuing Operations

Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Nov 16, 2020, 08:00 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial and Operating Highlights:

  • Reported total revenues of $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 124%, primarily attributable to the addition of Reach Construction Group ("Reach") and the Company's Orbital Power Services group;
  • Gross profit was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 with the improvement mainly due to increased revenues; this improvement is expected to persist throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021;
  • Gross margin was 17.3% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 23.4% for the third quarter of 2019;
  • Operating loss was $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period, mainly due to higher SG&A expenses associated with Orbital Power Services and the addition of Reach during the second quarter;
  • Held Cash and cash equivalents of $4.1 million and Restricted cash of $3.6 million as of September 30, 2020; and
  • Total backlog was $52.0 million at September 30, 2020, up from $46.4 million at June 30, 2020, reflecting backlog growth at both Reach Construction and Orbital Power Services.

Commentary

"In the third quarter, we continued our evolution into a diversified infrastructure services provider," said Jim O'Neil, vice chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy. "Our recently acquired solar engineering, procurement, and construction services company, Reach Construction Group, is engaged for multiple, utility scale solar programs starting in the fourth quarter and has a robust pipeline of additional project opportunities. Further, our new Orbital Power Services division, which focuses on electric transmission and distribution services, keeps gaining traction and increasing industry recognition. This resulted in several storm-related projects, which generated additional revenues for us in the third quarter and has extended into the fourth quarter."

Mr. O'Neil added, "As utilities continue to integrate renewable generation into their transmission and distribution systems, we believe it is imperative that infrastructure providers have the technology, expertise and construction resources they need to conduct these multi-faceted projects while adhering to increasing environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Looking ahead, we expect customer activity will continue to increase, as conditions improve since the onset of COVID-19 and renewable energy trends drive utilities' capital investment plans. We believe Orbital Energy Group is well suited to meet these needs, with our ability to offer a diverse service offering for these growing industry demands."

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, November 16, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss these results as well as recent corporate developments. After management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 and provide conference ID 6598596. For international callers, please dial (678) 894-3054. The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the 'Events & Presentations' page of the Orbital Energy Investor Relations website (www.orbitalenergygroup.com).

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until December 2, 2020. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 6598596. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available on the 'Events & Presentations' page of the Orbital Energy Investor Relations website.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG), formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., is creating a diversified infrastructure services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes: Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market. As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com 

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)









September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2020

2019









Assets:







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,060

$

23,351

Restricted cash - current

2,562



Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $63 and $47 at September 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019, respectively

12,498


5,290

Inventories

1,117


1,631

Contract assets

6,090


2,314

Note receivable, current portion

44



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,263


2,215

Assets held for sale - current

6,482


6,893

Total current assets

37,116


41,694


















Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $1,972 and $1,441 at
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

5,776


4,454

Investments

741


4,865

Right of use assets - Operating leases

6,990


5,524

Goodwill

7,006



Other intangible assets, net

14,887


4,298

Restricted cash

1,026



Note receivable

3,525


3,253

Deposits and other assets

1,306


70

Total assets

$

78,373

$

64,158









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

16,712

$

2,904

Notes payable, current

3,979


473

Line of credit

451



Operating lease obligations - current portion

1,704


821

Accrued expenses

5,285


5,159

Contract liabilities

8,047


1,668

Liabilities held for sale, current

3,894


4,970

Total current liabilities

40,072


15,995

Notes payable, less current portion

7,383



Operating lease obligations, less current portion

5,282


4,852

Contingent consideration

720



Other long-term liabilities

287


194

Total liabilities

53,744


21,041









Commitments and contingencies
















Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued at
September 30, 2020 or December 31, 2019





Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 30,773,748 shares
issued and 30,420,685 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 28,736,436 shares
issued and 28,383,373 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019

31


29

Additional paid-in capital

171,344


170,106

Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(413)


(413)

Accumulated deficit

(142,142)


(122,234)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,191)


(4,371)

Total stockholders' equity

24,629


43,117

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

78,373

$

64,158

Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)









For the Three Months

For the Nine Months

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenues

$

13,615

$

6,073

$

27,078

$

17,793

















Cost of revenues

11,261


4,652


23,121


13,464

















Gross profit

2,354


1,421


3,957


4,329

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative expense

7,179


4,793


21,158


14,092

Depreciation and amortization

1,454


365


3,285


1,154

Research and development

6


20


51


123

Provision for bad debt

15


(18)


23


110

Other operating (income) expense

23


(11)


23


(13)

















Total operating expenses

8,677


5,149


24,540


15,466

















Continuing loss from operations

(6,323)


(3,728)


(20,583)


(11,137)

















Other (expense) income

860


(461)


62


(566)

Interest expense

(333)


(4)


(469)


(35)

















Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and
equity in net loss of affiliate

(5,796)


(4,193)


(20,990)


(11,738)

Net loss of affiliate




(354)


(4,806)


(710)

Loss from continuing operations before taxes

(5,796)


(4,547)


(25,796)


(12,448)

















Income tax benefit

(61)


(1,311)


(3,211)


(1,765)

















Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes

(5,735)


(3,236)


(22,585)


(10,683)

















Discontinued operations















Income from operations of discontinued power and
electromechanical businesses

3,403


3,948


3,512


6,236

Income tax expense

870


1,024


835


1,133

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

2,533


2,924


2,677


5,103

















Net loss

$

(3,202)

$

(312)

$

(19,908)

$

(5,580)

















Basic and diluted weighted average common shares
outstanding

30,430,422


28,691,206


29,761,135


28,636,918

















Loss from continuing operations per common share - basic
and diluted

$

(0.19)

$

(0.11)

$

(0.76)

$

(0.37)

















Income from discontinued operations - basic and diluted

$

0.08

$

0.10

$

0.09

$

0.18

















Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$

(0.11)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.67)

$

(0.19)

 

Orbital Energy Group, Inc.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)






For the Nine Months

(in thousands)

Ended September 30,


2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$

(19,908)

$

(5,580)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation

573


645

Amortization of intangibles

3,043


1,326

Amortization of note receivable discount

(214)



Stock issued and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services

12


155

Non-cash loss on equity method investment in affiliate

4,806


710

Non-cash fair value gain on equity method investment purchase




(629)

Gain on sale of business

(14)


(3,631)

Provision for bad debt expense

23


90

Deferred income taxes

(1,195)


(644)

Inventory reserve

(185)


135

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency losses

516


614

Gain on disposal of assets

23


(13)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:







Trade accounts receivable

(3,273)


1,196

Inventories

2,601


(31)

Contract assets

(526)


(891)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

286


362

Right of use assets - Operating leases

(1,157)


743

Deposits and other assets

(1,184)


(248)

Accounts payable

351


2,406

Operating lease liabilities

1,005


(687)

Accrued expenses

1,264


(122)

Refund liabilities




(367)

Contract liabilities

3,227


246

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(9,926)


(4,215)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received

(2,981)



Purchases of property and equipment

(1,474)


(278)

Cash paid for working capital adjustment on Power group disposition

(2,804)



Sale of discontinued operations, net of cash

(227)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

94


14

Purchase of other intangible assets

(10)


(269)

Purchase of convertible notes receivable

(260)



Purchase of investments

(210)


(1,615)

Proceeds from notes receivable




313

Proceeds from sale of restricted investment




400

Proceeds from electromechanical components business sale




4,696

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(7,872)


3,261









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from overdraft facility




6,842

Payments on overdraft facility




(8,208)

Proceeds from line of credit

100


20,889

Payments on line of credit

(99)


(21,188)

Payments on financing lease obligations

(3)


(3)

Proceeds from notes payable

3,864



Payments on notes payable

(1,747)


(88)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

2,115


(1,756)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(20)


(64)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(15,703)


(2,774)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

23,351


4,502









CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$

7,648

$

1,728

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and is not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Income (loss) eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited, CUI-Canada and Reach Construction as well as non-cash expenses associated with impairments, Gains on sale of businesses, non-cash gains and losses related to the Company's equity method investment in VPS and stock and stock options for compensation, royalties and services during the period.

(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30,

September 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

EBITDA:















Net loss

$

(3,202)

$

(312)

$

(19,908)

$

(5,580)

Plus Interest expense

333


105


469


309

Plus: (Benefit) provision for taxes

809


(287)


(2,376)


(632)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

1,581


602


3,616


1,971

EBITDA

$

(479)

$

108

$

(18,199)

$

(3,932)


































Adjusted EBITDA:















Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation

(14)


(3,631)


(14)


(3,631)

Plus: Bad debt

15


(48)


23


90

Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation,
royalties and services

5


44


12


155

Minus: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the
purchase of VPS










(629)

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS




354


4,806


710

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(473)

$

(3,173)

$

(13,372)

$

(7,237)

Adjusted net income (loss):
































Net loss

$

(3,202)

$

(312)

$

(19,908)

$

(5,580)

Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation

(14)


(3,631)


(14)


(3,631)

Plus: Amortization expense of Orbital, CUI-Canada and
Reach Construction acquisition intangibles

1,316


286


2,872


883

Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation,
royalties and services

5


44


12


155

Minus: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the
purchase of VPS










(629)

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS




354


4,806


710

Adjusted net loss

$

(1,895)

$

(3,259)

$

(12,232)

$

(8,092)

SOURCE Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

