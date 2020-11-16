Orbital Energy Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial and Operating Highlights:

Reported total revenues of $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 124%, primarily attributable to the addition of Reach Construction Group ("Reach") and the Company's Orbital Power Services group;

for the third quarter of 2020, compared to for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 124%, primarily attributable to the addition of Reach Construction Group ("Reach") and the Company's Orbital Power Services group; Gross profit was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 with the improvement mainly due to increased revenues; this improvement is expected to persist throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021;

for the third quarter of 2020, compared to for the third quarter of 2019 with the improvement mainly due to increased revenues; this improvement is expected to persist throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021; Gross margin was 17.3% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 23.4% for the third quarter of 2019;

Operating loss was $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period, mainly due to higher SG&A expenses associated with Orbital Power Services and the addition of Reach during the second quarter;

for the third quarter of 2020, compared to in the prior year period, mainly due to higher SG&A expenses associated with Orbital Power Services and the addition of Reach during the second quarter; Held Cash and cash equivalents of $4.1 million and Restricted cash of $3.6 million as of September 30, 2020 ; and

and Restricted cash of as of ; and Total backlog was $52.0 million at September 30, 2020 , up from $46.4 million at June 30, 2020 , reflecting backlog growth at both Reach Construction and Orbital Power Services.

Commentary

"In the third quarter, we continued our evolution into a diversified infrastructure services provider," said Jim O'Neil, vice chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy. "Our recently acquired solar engineering, procurement, and construction services company, Reach Construction Group, is engaged for multiple, utility scale solar programs starting in the fourth quarter and has a robust pipeline of additional project opportunities. Further, our new Orbital Power Services division, which focuses on electric transmission and distribution services, keeps gaining traction and increasing industry recognition. This resulted in several storm-related projects, which generated additional revenues for us in the third quarter and has extended into the fourth quarter."

Mr. O'Neil added, "As utilities continue to integrate renewable generation into their transmission and distribution systems, we believe it is imperative that infrastructure providers have the technology, expertise and construction resources they need to conduct these multi-faceted projects while adhering to increasing environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Looking ahead, we expect customer activity will continue to increase, as conditions improve since the onset of COVID-19 and renewable energy trends drive utilities' capital investment plans. We believe Orbital Energy Group is well suited to meet these needs, with our ability to offer a diverse service offering for these growing industry demands."

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, November 16, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss these results as well as recent corporate developments. After management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 and provide conference ID 6598596. For international callers, please dial (678) 894-3054. The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the 'Events & Presentations' page of the Orbital Energy Investor Relations website (www.orbitalenergygroup.com).

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until December 2, 2020. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 6598596. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available on the 'Events & Presentations' page of the Orbital Energy Investor Relations website.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG), formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., is creating a diversified infrastructure services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes: Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market. As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

















September 30,



December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2020



2019



















Assets:















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,060



$ 23,351

Restricted cash - current



2,562





—

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $63 and $47 at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively



12,498





5,290

Inventories



1,117





1,631

Contract assets



6,090





2,314

Note receivable, current portion



44





—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,263





2,215

Assets held for sale - current



6,482





6,893

Total current assets



37,116





41,694





































Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $1,972 and $1,441 at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



5,776





4,454

Investments



741





4,865

Right of use assets - Operating leases



6,990





5,524

Goodwill



7,006





—

Other intangible assets, net



14,887





4,298

Restricted cash



1,026





—

Note receivable



3,525





3,253

Deposits and other assets



1,306





70

Total assets

$ 78,373



$ 64,158



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















Current Liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 16,712



$ 2,904

Notes payable, current



3,979





473

Line of credit



451





—

Operating lease obligations - current portion



1,704





821

Accrued expenses



5,285





5,159

Contract liabilities



8,047





1,668

Liabilities held for sale, current



3,894





4,970

Total current liabilities



40,072





15,995

Notes payable, less current portion



7,383





—

Operating lease obligations, less current portion



5,282





4,852

Contingent consideration



720





—

Other long-term liabilities



287





194

Total liabilities



53,744





21,041



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued at

September 30, 2020 or December 31, 2019



—





—

Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 30,773,748 shares

issued and 30,420,685 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 28,736,436 shares

issued and 28,383,373 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019



31





29

Additional paid-in capital



171,344





170,106

Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



(413)





(413)

Accumulated deficit



(142,142)





(122,234)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,191)





(4,371)

Total stockholders' equity



24,629





43,117

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 78,373



$ 64,158



Orbital Energy Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

















For the Three Months



For the Nine Months

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Ended September 30,



Ended September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019



































Revenues

$ 13,615



$ 6,073



$ 27,078



$ 17,793



































Cost of revenues



11,261





4,652





23,121





13,464



































Gross profit



2,354





1,421





3,957





4,329



































Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative expense



7,179





4,793





21,158





14,092

Depreciation and amortization



1,454





365





3,285





1,154

Research and development



6





20





51





123

Provision for bad debt



15





(18)





23





110

Other operating (income) expense



23





(11)





23





(13)



































Total operating expenses



8,677





5,149





24,540





15,466



































Continuing loss from operations



(6,323)





(3,728)





(20,583)





(11,137)



































Other (expense) income



860





(461)





62





(566)

Interest expense



(333)





(4)





(469)





(35)



































Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and

equity in net loss of affiliate



(5,796)





(4,193)





(20,990)





(11,738)

Net loss of affiliate



—





(354)





(4,806)





(710)

Loss from continuing operations before taxes



(5,796)





(4,547)





(25,796)





(12,448)



































Income tax benefit



(61)





(1,311)





(3,211)





(1,765)



































Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes



(5,735)





(3,236)





(22,585)





(10,683)



































Discontinued operations































Income from operations of discontinued power and

electromechanical businesses



3,403





3,948





3,512





6,236

Income tax expense



870





1,024





835





1,133

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



2,533





2,924





2,677





5,103



































Net loss

$ (3,202)



$ (312)



$ (19,908)



$ (5,580)



































Basic and diluted weighted average common shares

outstanding



30,430,422





28,691,206





29,761,135





28,636,918



































Loss from continuing operations per common share - basic

and diluted

$ (0.19)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.76)



$ (0.37)



































Income from discontinued operations - basic and diluted

$ 0.08



$ 0.10



$ 0.09



$ 0.18



































Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.11)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.67)



$ (0.19)



Orbital Energy Group, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)











For the Nine Months

(in thousands)

Ended September 30,





2020



2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net loss

$ (19,908)



$ (5,580)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation



573





645

Amortization of intangibles



3,043





1,326

Amortization of note receivable discount



(214)





—

Stock issued and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services



12





155

Non-cash loss on equity method investment in affiliate



4,806





710

Non-cash fair value gain on equity method investment purchase



—





(629)

Gain on sale of business



(14)





(3,631)

Provision for bad debt expense



23





90

Deferred income taxes



(1,195)





(644)

Inventory reserve



(185)





135

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency losses



516





614

Gain on disposal of assets



23





(13)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:















Trade accounts receivable



(3,273)





1,196

Inventories



2,601





(31)

Contract assets



(526)





(891)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



286





362

Right of use assets - Operating leases



(1,157)





743

Deposits and other assets



(1,184)





(248)

Accounts payable



351





2,406

Operating lease liabilities



1,005





(687)

Accrued expenses



1,264





(122)

Refund liabilities



—





(367)

Contract liabilities



3,227





246

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(9,926)





(4,215)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received



(2,981)





—

Purchases of property and equipment



(1,474)





(278)

Cash paid for working capital adjustment on Power group disposition



(2,804)





—

Sale of discontinued operations, net of cash



(227)





—

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



94





14

Purchase of other intangible assets



(10)





(269)

Purchase of convertible notes receivable



(260)





—

Purchase of investments



(210)





(1,615)

Proceeds from notes receivable



—





313

Proceeds from sale of restricted investment



—





400

Proceeds from electromechanical components business sale



—





4,696

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(7,872)





3,261



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from overdraft facility



—





6,842

Payments on overdraft facility



—





(8,208)

Proceeds from line of credit



100





20,889

Payments on line of credit



(99)





(21,188)

Payments on financing lease obligations



(3)





(3)

Proceeds from notes payable



3,864





—

Payments on notes payable



(1,747)





(88)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



2,115





(1,756)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(20)





(64)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(15,703)





(2,774)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



23,351





4,502



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$ 7,648



$ 1,728



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and is not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Income (loss) eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited, CUI-Canada and Reach Construction as well as non-cash expenses associated with impairments, Gains on sale of businesses, non-cash gains and losses related to the Company's equity method investment in VPS and stock and stock options for compensation, royalties and services during the period.

(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

EBITDA:































Net loss

$ (3,202)



$ (312)



$ (19,908)



$ (5,580)

Plus Interest expense



333





105





469





309

Plus: (Benefit) provision for taxes



809





(287)





(2,376)





(632)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization



1,581





602





3,616





1,971

EBITDA

$ (479)



$ 108



$ (18,199)



$ (3,932)





































































Adjusted EBITDA:































Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation



(14)





(3,631)





(14)





(3,631)

Plus: Bad debt



15





(48)





23





90

Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation,

royalties and services



5





44





12





155

Minus: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the

purchase of VPS



—





—





—





(629)

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS



—





354





4,806





710

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (473)



$ (3,173)



$ (13,372)



$ (7,237)



Adjusted net income (loss):

































































Net loss

$ (3,202)



$ (312)



$ (19,908)



$ (5,580)

Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation



(14)





(3,631)





(14)





(3,631)

Plus: Amortization expense of Orbital, CUI-Canada and

Reach Construction acquisition intangibles



1,316





286





2,872





883

Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation,

royalties and services



5





44





12





155

Minus: Pretax gain on assets contributed as part of the

purchase of VPS



—





—





—





(629)

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS



—





354





4,806





710

Adjusted net loss

$ (1,895)



$ (3,259)



$ (12,232)



$ (8,092)



SOURCE Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

