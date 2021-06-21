Orbital Energy Group's Subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Awarded Distributed Antennae System Project By Major U.S. Cellular Carrier

HOUSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) ("OEG") today announced that its telecommunications subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services ("GTS"), has been awarded a project by a major U.S. cellular carrier to install a distributed antennae system (DAS) in a large Atlantic Athletic Conference (ACC) university stadium. The project is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks and to be completed during the 2021 ACC football season.

Mike McCracken, GTS's CEO, commented, "Being awarded this project from a leading telecommunications services provider for a major university stadium recognizes GTS's ability to deliver high quality engineering and construction services. It also reflects how DAS projects are now coming back online, after being largely delayed due to the pandemic."

A DAS is a network of spatially separated antenna nodes connected to a common source via a transport medium that provides wireless service within a geographic area or structure. Thereby providing relief to the already overpopulated, traditional Macro Network, reducing bandwidth consumption. DAS antenna elevations are generally at or below the clutter level, and node installations are compact.

"GTS's proven capabilities in the highly profitable and active DAS installation market are a key reason why we acquired GTS," added Jim O'Neil, Orbital Energy Group's Vice-Chairman & CEO. "With the COVID-19 pandemic waning and such projects resuming, we believe GTS is well placed to win many of these DAS projects with its national reputation, skilled technicians and strong marketing capabilities."

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Power Services, Orbital Solar Services, Orbital Telecom Services and Orbital Gas Systems.

Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets.

Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market.

Orbital Telecom Services, operating as Gibson Technical Services, has nationwide locations equipped to effectively support multi-vendor OEM technology environments and outside plant construction operations on an as-needed basis with specialized services in broadband, wireless, outside plant and building technologies, including healthcare. Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems.

As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors, and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

