Orbital Insight Appoints Kevin O'Brien as Chief Executive Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Insight , the geospatial analytics company, today announced the appointment of Kevin O'Brien as chief executive officer, effective immediately. O'Brien was previously chief operating officer. Founder James Crawford will transition from CEO to chairman of the board and chief technology officer, where he will continue leading Orbital Insight's technology vision.

"Kevin is a natural leader and the right person to take Orbital Insight to its next phase of growth," said James Crawford, chairman of the board and CTO. "Organizations across the world are turning to Orbital Insight to anticipate changes and confront challenges like a global pandemic, shifting supply and demand and other uncertainties. Leveraging Kevin's leadership and experience, Orbital Insight can meet the critical needs of customers at an even larger scale."

Orbital Insight helps organizations understand what's happening on and to the Earth. Major corporations and government agencies use Orbital Insight's enterprise software and analytics to uncover both risk and opportunity in their day-to-day operations. This leadership change comes amidst growing demand for Orbital Insight's platform. In 2020, the company signed multi-year, multi-million-dollar contracts with some of the world's largest enterprises across the United States, Europe and Asia. Areas of growth include Consumer Products, Energy, Manufacturing, Financial Services and National Security. To support this customer expansion, Orbital Insight expects to grow its employee base by 20 to 30 percent in 2021.

O'Brien has served as Orbital Insight's Chief Operating Officer since 2016, leading day-to-day operations as well as commercialization activities, financial oversight, fundraising and strategy. He brings over 20 years of experience in the enterprise software and analytics space, with previous leadership roles in early-stage and established corporations like Revere Data (acquired by FactSet Research Systems), Gradience (acquired by Revere Data) and Thomson Reuters.

"Our world operates within a huge magnitude of unknowns, but next generation geospatial software and analytics can provide essential visibility into what's happening on the ground anywhere in the world in near real-time," said O'Brien. "As organizations strive to understand supply chain impacts, asset risk, investment performance, competitor challenges and economic shifts, Orbital Insight's actionable intelligence is here to help. My goal is to bring these capabilities to more organizations across the globe so they can operate more efficiently, avoid costly surprises and create new opportunities."

To learn more about Orbital Insight, visit www.orbitalinsight.com .

About Orbital Insight

Orbital Insight is the geospatial software and analytics company that helps organizations understand what's happening on and to the Earth. Customers including Unilever, Airbus, RBC Capital Markets, The World Bank and the U.S. Department of Defense use Orbital Insight's self-service analytics platform to make smarter business decisions, build sustainable supply chains and improve national security. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Orbital Insight is backed by Sequoia, GV and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit orbitalinsight.com .

