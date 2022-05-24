Orbital Insight Joins AWS Public Sector Partner Program

Geospatial intelligence platform continues to innovate on new solutions for the defense and intelligence communities

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Insight, a leader in geospatial intelligence, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Program (PSP), which recognizes APN Partners with cloud-based solutions and experience across government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world.

Orbital Insight's flagship GO platform is purpose-built for the intelligence community to deliver insights in a secure and readily deployable environment. GO combines information from a variety of sensors—including satellite, aerial, AIS and IoT devices—to analyze economic, societal and environmental trends at scale. The technology supports critical activity-based intelligence by helping spot trends buried within billions of data points, such as patterns at global ports, airports and buildings. The platform is also an invaluable tool for commercial sectors like financial services and real estate to understand evolving trends.

Orbital Insight CEO Kevin O'Brien will be speaking at the upcoming AWS Summit Washington, D.C. on May 24, 2022, about how the company's advanced geospatial intelligence is supporting analysts and operators, accelerating humanitarian aid, and empowering military analysts to make decisions in challenging missions.

"National security depends on innovation with trusted technology partners, and running on AWS helps us deliver on that promise," said Kevin O'Brien, CEO at Orbital Insight. "Our complex computer vision algorithms and massive multi-source datasets require a lot of computing power to provide granular analysis at a scale humans can't possibly do on their own. AWS infrastructure and services help enable our platform to easily scale its data storage and computing, which translates to delivering a stable service and an increasingly valuable platform for our customers."

Over recent months, Orbital Insight has innovated on its public sector solutions with new partnerships. The company received a Department of Defense contract to detect Global Navigation Satellite Systems spoofing operations across the world, as well as a contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to deliver a computer vision model that uses synthetic data to identify novel classes of objects. Orbital Insight also launched a new class of multiclass object detection algorithms to help the intelligence community monitor and differentiate activity at thousands of areas of interest. Like all of Orbital Insight's products, these algorithms are being developed within an ethics framework that shapes the company's work and values privacy.

To learn more about Orbital Insight, visit www.orbitalinsight.com .

About Orbital Insight

Orbital Insight is the geospatial software and analytics company that helps organizations understand what's happening on and to the Earth. Customers including Unilever, Airbus, RBC Capital Markets, The World Bank, and the U.S. Department of Defense use Orbital Insight's self-service analytics platform to make smarter business decisions, build sustainable supply chains, and improve national security. For more information, visit www.orbitalinsight.com .

