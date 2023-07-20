Orbital Lab Launches Digital E-commerce Platform for Jacquard Products

Partnership included evolving the legacy brand and developing their new direct-to-consumer digital storefront.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacquard Products , the leading manufacturer of artist materials for fabric for over 35 years, recently enlisted Orbital Lab to evolve the brand and launch the company's new e-commerce platform. This announcement comes after Jacquard Products decided to revamp their digital footprint & capabilities.

Jacquard is crazy about color, and consistency, with a relentless commitment to quality. Every little detail, no matter how small, matters. Just like artists, they put their heart into everything that they create.

Over 35 years ago, Rupert, Gibbon & Spider was incorporated by the Katz family as a distributor for Deka products and business was conducted out of the garage. The company transformed when President, Michael Katz, began manufacturing his own art supplies under the brand name "Jacquard Products" in the late 1980's. Inspired by the silk-painting craze of the time, Katz introduced Red Label Silk Colors as Jacquard's first product. To this day, they remain a staple of professional silk painters everywhere.

This initial success invigorated Jacquard Products to produce more textile artist materials. New products have consistently been introduced every year, and now Jacquard offers over 20 product lines as well as a wide variety of kits, sets, class packs, chemicals and other art-related auxiliaries. Over the years, Jacquard has built a reputation for innovation and high-quality products. Michael Katz announced his retirement in 2012, and his son Asher began running the company. Like his father, Asher is involved in every aspect of the business, from research and development to sales and marketing. Jacquard Products are sold in art and craft stores all over the world—and are now available directly on their new website.

Orbital Lab, a digital marketing agency in Indianapolis that integrates website development, online advertising and social media channels to maximize return on investment, was the lead creative firm on the project.

"Jacquard Products has dedicated years, sometimes decades of their lives refining their craft—just like their artistic customers. Their extensive catalog includes over 20 product lines, including a variety of paints, dyes, and other art-related auxiliaries," said Kevin Holden, founder and chief creative officer of Orbital Lab. "Being able to partner with Asher and his team to build this new digital storefront will not only benefit their company's bottom line, it also provides access for their worldwide community of dreamers, doers and creatives to buy Jacquard Products directly from the source."

About Jacquard Products

At Jacquard, we take pride in producing high-quality products for our community of dreamers, doers and creatives. From casual crafters to serious artists—we've been the leading manufacturer of artist materials for fabric for over 35 years. So whether you're a professional, home crafter, do-it-yourselfer or hobbyist, we're your one-stop-shop for quality resources that help you create whatever your imagination looks like. To learn more about Jacquard Products, visit

store.jacquardproducts.com

About Orbital Lab, Inc.

Orbital Lab, Inc. is an Indianapolis-based Incubator Agency that takes a galaxy approach to digital marketing - integrating website development, online advertising and social media channels to maximize your return on investment. Whether you're starting a business, launching a campaign or anything in between—chances are you're working on something the world has never seen before. Orbital Lab, Inc. goes beyond the ordinary to make your brand relevant, distinctive and memorable through creativity, strategy, and digital integrations. To learn more about Orbital Lab, Inc., visit orbitallab.com

