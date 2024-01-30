Orbital Outpost X Names Negar Feher as Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Orbital Outpost X

30 Jan, 2024, 19:21 ET

CEO Leading Transition from R&D to Commercial Adoption

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Outpost X, INC (OOX), a start-up developing technologies for space and terrestrial applications, announces Negar Feher has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Feher brings over 20 years of leadership experience in established and early-stage aerospace companies. Her career has included management and technical positions at Maxar, Lockheed Martin, Momentus, and SpaceRyde. She has a proven track record in scaling startups to commercial operations, served as a catalyst for early revenue generation while introducing new products and solutions to the marketplace, and securing key partnerships enabling exponential growth and diversification in each of her roles.

"Negar's experience in shaping innovation, sparking growth, and driving profitability energizes and elevates our team," said Jose Alonso, Chairman of Orbital Outpost X. "With her leadership, we look to accelerate a suite of key enabling technologies that are designed to enable orbital outposts such as space stations, fuel depots, and more. Importantly, these innovative technologies also boast use cases here on Earth."

OOX is applying the latest technology best practices to bust the paradigm of long production times, single-use applications, and significant costs that gatekeep access to commercial space infrastructure projects. Our goal is to ease the burden of space construction by creating modular and standardized components that can accelerate our customers go-to-market strategies. These technologies have been conceptualized to allow new market verticals to thrive in space following in the footsteps of SpaceX and the other space pioneers that are democratizing space. With automation at the center of the company's suite of products, both its hardware and software solutions are powered by AI, XR and cutting-edge proprietary techniques and processes that fit the needs of not only the space marketplace but also have numerous terrestrial use cases as well.

"Orbital Outpost X's fresh approach to tackling the technology adoption gaps in space has truly captivated my interest and I couldn't think of a better equipped team to join than this one" said Negar Feher, CEO of the company. "The team's modular, additively manufactured space station components built using digital twins and XR simulation software will fundamentally change the way humans interact with the space environment physically and in the metaverse, enabling 10X cost reductions in component development. I can't wait to bring these products to market to create universal technology standards, and ultimately unleash the potential of the space economy."

The Silicon-Valley based space technology startup has previously received venture funding from Space Infrastructures Ventures and has performed government contracts for customers such as NASA. Customers include both commercial space operators, terrestrial technology companies and government space agencies.

To receive updates from Orbital Outpost X, sign up here. Follow the company on X and LinkedIn.

About Orbital Outpost X:
Orbital Outpost X, Inc. is a space start-up developing technologies for space as well as terrestrial industries. The suite of cutting-edge technologies includes software and hardware products that will significantly reduce time to market and improve margins for customers, while also improving performance of high-tech systems both in space and here on Earth. OOX is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif.

SOURCE Orbital Outpost X

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.