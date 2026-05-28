Orbital selects Banking Circle to expand stablecoin and multi-currency payment capabilities

This relationship extends access to client-named multi-currency settlement into Nordic, Central European, Swiss and Australian markets subject to applicable licensing, regulatory permissions, and local legal requirements.

LONDON, TALLINN, Estonia and GIBRALTAR, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital, a global payment orchestration platform across digital asset (including stablecoin) and traditional payment rails, has selected Banking Circle S.A., Luxembourg credit institution authorised and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), to expand its payment infrastructure capabilities with new currency corridors, more efficient settlement and improved treasury operations for enterprise customers.

For enterprises operating in or expanding into the Nordics, Central Europe, Switzerland and Australia, accessing local currency accounts has often required pooled virtual account structures, limited third‑party payment capabilities or multiple banking relationships. These constraints make it harder for treasury teams to reconcile incoming funds, manage FX, provide counterparties with clear, in‑name account details and meet growing regulatory reporting expectations across multiple jurisdictions.

With Banking Circle, Orbital now offers client‑named virtual IBANs in DKK, SEK and HUF with full third‑party local payment rail capabilities, with CHF and AUD to follow soon. Clients can hold, settle and transact under their own name rather than through omnibus wallets subject to applicable product, safeguarding and licensing requirements, improving straight‑through processing and counterparty transparency. These new corridors extend Orbital's existing EUR, GBP and USD banking infrastructure, further diversifying the regulated settlement and payment infrastructure underpinning the Orbital platform.

"Enterprises are increasingly thinking in multi‑currency terms – not just euro, sterling and dollars, but also Nordic, Central European and Asia‑Pacific currencies," said Chris Mason, CEO at Orbital. "They want to hold and settle in those currencies under their own name, not via pooled wallets or opaque structures, and they need those accounts to plug directly into their existing treasury, FX and stablecoin workflows."

"We chose Banking Circle because it gives our clients exactly that: client‑named IBANs, safeguarding, and access to key European and international payment schemes in some of the less accessible currencies," Mason continued. "Combined with Orbital's platform, businesses can route fiat, FX and stablecoin flows through a single interface while meeting the high standards expected by their finance and compliance teams ."

"As businesses scale across markets and rails, they need infrastructure that keeps up. Working with Orbital brings together client-named multi-currency accounts and access to clearing schemes with a platform designed for both fiat and stablecoin flows - enabling simpler, more transparent treasury and payment operations across Europe, Australia and key global markets in line with applicable regulatory frameworks, including financial services and digital asset regulations," said Nischa Us-Moynihan, Chief Sales Officer, Banking Circle.

Banking Circle is providing Orbital with safeguarding of client funds in line with the regulatory requirements applicable to Orbital's EMI and API licences, third‑party payment capabilities over local and international rails, and multi‑currency account infrastructure including client‑named virtual IBANs across the new currencies. This enables Orbital's clients to route payments through a single platform while leveraging Banking Circle's direct access to European and regulated international clearing schemes and client compliance obligations.

Important: Information provided herein is intended to inform eligible corporate customers about Orbital's services and does not constitute financial or investment advice. The availability of particular Orbital's services is subject to jurisdictional and regulatory limitations, compliance approval and signing of definitive service agreement. Orbital does not recommend buying or selling any particular digital assets and makes no representation on the suitability or reliability of any such asset. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and carry significant risks, including potential total loss. Stablecoins carry risks related to issuer solvency, reserve adequacy, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Orbital is the trading name representing the Pay Perform group of traditional financial and digital asset service providers. Regulatory status of Orbital's services differs per jurisdiction, and you may not be protected by government or regulatory protection schemes. Please see Legal Disclosures for more information or reach out to us at: [email protected].

About Orbital group:

Orbital group is an award-winning global payment orchestration platform specialised in delivering secure, seamless and compliant stablecoin and traditional payments for enterprises. It equips B2B and B2C businesses with an all-in-one platform that offers named vIBANs, stablecoin wallets, and the ability to pay-in, payout, and exchange across all major stablecoins, traditional currencies, and over 80 exotic currencies interchangeably.

Founded in 2017, Orbital is the trading name representing the group of traditional financial and digital asset service providers: Pay Perform Limited - a Financial Conduct Authority authorised payment institution, Pay Perform (Gibraltar) Limited - an e-money issuer permissioned by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Pay Perform Digital Limited a distributed ledger technology provider authorised by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Pay Perform OÜ a virtual currency service provider authorised by Republic of Estonia Financial Intelligence Unit and Pay Perform Switzerland GmbH a member of VQF SRO, an officially recognised self-regulatory organisation (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Orbital's multi-jurisdictional licensing framework, combined with compliance with international security standards including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001:2022, CSA TPC, and Cyber Essentials Plus, enables the platform to seamlessly unify both stablecoin and traditional currency payments on a global scale. For more information about Orbital visit: www.getorbital.com

About Banking Circle:

Banking Circle S.A. is a public limited liability company (Société Anonyme) and credit institution headquartered in Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) as its home regulator. Banking Circle S.A. has branches in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Norway, Poland, the Czech Republic and the UK, and subsidiaries in Liechtenstein, Singapore and Australia. As a licenced bank, Banking Circle S.A. enables payments companies and banks of any scale to seize opportunities in the new economy – quickly, at low cost.

Banking Circle S.A. is a modern correspondent bank committed to building a local clearing network for all major currencies, to deliver efficient, cost-effective payments with transparent pricing for the beneficiary. It provides a suite of unique and award-winning banking solutions, including multi-currency banking accounts and Virtual IBANs, bank connections for local clearing and cross-border payments, all underpinned by robust compliance and security framework. Through bespoke, flexible, scalable and futureproof solutions Banking Circle S.A. is enabling financial institutions to help their customers transact across borders in innovative ways.

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SOURCE Orbital