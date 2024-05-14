Orbitel Unveils O'scallion: A Culinary Revolution in Your Asia Menus

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American food and beverage industry is undergoing a seismic shift, fueled by the fusion of diverse culinary traditions. As Asian flavors continue to captivate palates across the nation, restaurants and foodservice establishments are grappling with operational challenges. Rising food costs and dwindling foot traffic have urged many F&B players searching for innovative solutions to stay influential.

Orbitel, esteemed for its O's Bubble Boba Tea, presents O'scallion, a savory line aimed at culinary innovation. Through meticulous ingredient selection and inventive flavor profiles, O'scallion endeavors to redefine gastronomic experiences on a global scale. O'scallion redefines plant-based dining with its range of authentic-tasting, environmentally conscious meats, including the juicy PhytoFat Pork Belly Slices and succulent Mushroom Medley.

Orbitel, the visionary producer behind the wildly successful O's Bubble Boba Tea brand, has always been at the forefront of culinary innovation. Today, Orbitel proudly announces the launch of its latest venture: O'scallion, a savory line designed to address the immediate needs of the industry.

The F&B Trend: Ride the wave of rising Asia Fusion

The American dining scene is evolving, and diners crave more than just traditional fare. The Asian Fusion trend has embraced a blend of textures and ingredients across Asia. From Japanese ramen to hotpot, consumers seek memorable experiences that transcend borders. O'scallion embraces this trend, infusing every product with the essence of Asia and foremost culinary technology.

Orbitel Offers Pioneering Solutions: "Chef's Problem, Our Problem"

At Orbitel, innovation has always been in their DNAs. They don't just follow trends; they set the trends. It all began with O's Bubble, revolutionizing the boba tea experience. Now, Orbitel is taking its commitment to excellence to the next level through O'scallion, its savory brand. This new venture addresses the unmet needs of the industry, catering to the demand for standardization, reduced waste, budget efficient, and easy to serve. These are challenges that restaurateurs and food service providers no longer need to worry about. Orbitel recognizes the challenges faced by chefs, restaurateurs, and foodservice providers. With O'scallion, Orbitel aims to empower them with culinary tools that enhance their offerings.

O'scallion: A Savory Culinary Breakthrough

O'scallion isn't just a product line; it's a culinary revolution. Let's explore the four defining categories:

Plant-Based Meats: No compromises. O'scallion's plant-based meats offer the traditional taste and texture of protein without the environmental impact. Whether it's the juicy PhytoFat Pork Belly Slices or the succulent Mushroom Medley, O'scallion is redefining plant-based dining.

Hotpot and Ramen Broth: A flavorful journey awaits! Broth is the essence of all soup-based dishes. O'scallion's Plant-Based Broth is a symphony of umami, warmth, and depth. Crafted from natural ingredients, it captures the essence of fresh ingredients without sweating yourself in the kitchen for hours, transforming gatherings into communal feasts.

Savory Sauces: Elevate every dish. From stir-fries to noodle bowls, our Savory Sauces add complexity and depth. Try the Spicy Szechuan Sauce or the aromatic Ginger Garlic Glaze. Chefs, prepare to work your magic!

Shirataki Noodles: Guilt-free indulgence. Low-carb, gluten-free, and utterly satisfying, O'scallion's Shirataki Noodles redefine guilt-free slurping.

NRA Show 2024: Where O'scallion Takes the Center Stage

Save the date! Get ready to witness the culinary revolution as O'scallion takes the center stage at the NRA Show 2024 in Chicago from May 18 to 21. Free buffet is served between 11:30 to 14:30 daily. Attendees are invited to visit the Orbitel booth (#8939) to experience the future of savory dining firsthand. Meet the Orbitel team, sample the products, and immerse yourself in the innovative world of O'scallion. The team is excited to share their culinary vision with everyone!

Join the culinary renaissance.

O'scallion: Where innovation meets appetite.

About Orbitel International

Pioneering the global plant-based boba movement, Orbitel International distributes Taiwan's finest bubble teas worldwide. Since its inception in 2000, Orbitel International has led the industry, introducing bubble tea to the West and sparking a global phenomenon. From the original O's Bubble Tea series, our empire now encompasses desserts, frozen boba packets, and beverages. Proudly produced in Taiwan, our mission is to share this authentic Taiwanese treat and rich culture with the world. As a trailblazing food and beverage company, Orbitel resonates with food lovers globally, from bubble tea to savory delights.

For media inquiries, please contact Email: [email protected]

