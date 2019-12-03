OrbitsEdge Announces OEM Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Deliver Datacenter-Grade Computing Power in Orbit

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPACE COAST -- OrbitsEdge™ Inc., which provides the first commercial access to datacenter-grade computing and analytics in orbit, today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to host HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems with its hardening solution, SatFrame, to enable commercial space companies to deploy computing in orbit and accelerate exploration.

OrbitsEdge's SatFrame is designed to host and provide the environmentals, power, communications, and hardening which permits the use of terrestrial (Earth designed) technology in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The SatFrame is built to compensate for the environmental stressors in orbit, such as radiation, on the hardware itself. The initial mission for the SatFrame is to host the HPE Edgeline Converged Edge System to provide a micro-datacenter in orbit to process the vast amount of space-based data and help minimize the cost of backhaul to earth. OrbitsEdge SatFrame design provides years of constant and robust performance in a small and affordable footprint as space commercialization becomes a reality.

"Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the ideal partner for OrbitsEdge since its technologies have proven to withstand extreme environments on Earth and in space, with its deployment of the Spaceborne Computer in the International Space Station (ISS). This partnership follows HPE's innovative strategy of enabling new solutions to be developed and deployed years in advance," said Barbara Stinnett, chief executive officer of OrbitsEdge, Inc. "OrbitsEdge will leverage HPE's edge technology to run sophisticated analytics such as artificial intelligence (AI) on the vast amounts of data that will be created as space is commercialized," she added.

"We are committed to pushing technology limits to power the next era of innovation, whether it's here on Earth or in space," said Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager, Worldwide OEM at HPE. "The HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems provide datacenter-grade performance, data acquisition, industrial networks, and control in harsh edge environments to enable real-time insight and action. By combining our technologies with the OrbitsEdge SatFrame hardening design, the commercial space industry gains advanced systems to create new space-based applications and solutions."

About OrbitsEdge™ Inc.

Headquartered in Titusville, Florida (Space Coast), OrbitsEdge™ Inc. accelerates the commercialization of space by providing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Edge micro-data centers that allow organizations to economically access and rapidly analyze vast amounts of data in space. OrbitsEdge creates solutions using existing industry-standard technology, off-the-shelf analytics software, and proprietary technology. OrbitsEdge removes the barriers to rapidly enter the space market by providing specialized aerospace expertise to a wide variety of organizations. For more information, visit www.orbitsedge.com.

