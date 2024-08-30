Orbofi AI Helps consumers and developers to create powerful and personified AI with real voice and personality



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbofi announces the launch of its Danny Trejo AI agent, a cloud-based, interactive AI assistant voiced and personified by Danny Trejo, one of the first actors to embrace the technology. Orbofi predicts that the future of AI is personified and powered by real, or imaginary personality and voice. Therefore, the company created the Danny Trejo AI Agent that users interact with similarly to ChatGPT and Midjourney, but with all these capabilities packaged into one AI assistant. "We're incredibly excited to work with Danny, the Machete himself. We created a fun, new way for people who love Danny to 'talk' to him anytime they want," explains Founder and CEO Benjelloun Oussama. "This isn't your father's Alexa or Siri; this is Machete! And our mission is to empower people to create their own versions of AI agents with familiar voices"

ORBOFI TRANSFORMS HOLLYWOOD’S DANNY TREJO INTO A REVOLUTIONARY VOICE AI AGENT UNLIKE ANY IN THE WORLD

Subscribers use the AI agent, the same way Iron Man uses his Jarvis, but in this case, they get the voice and personality of Danny Trejo. Fans can ask any sort of question, generate images, code, and even websites. This use case opens up a new paradigm of licensed AI, where the voice and personality of the characters, and the IP that powers it, will become the new kind of interface for AI.

"Over my lifetime, I've been a convict, a recovering addict, an actor, an author, a restaurateur, involved in dog rescuing, and a music producer," affirms Trejo. "AI is a fun way for my fans from all those aspects of my life to engage with me."

The partnership with Orbofi isn't Trejo's first venture into digital experiences."He embodied different roles in games published by tier 1 studios," explains Winston King, IP advisor to Orbofi, "He has such a great video game persona, so it is a logical progression for him."

For actors like Trejo or any type of entertainer, partnering with an AI company like Orbofi gives him greater control over his likeness, images, and the sound of his voice. Orbofi can help individuals, creators, and entertainers enhance and safeguard their likenesses and voices by releasing official AI companions, providing a new way for their fans to interact with them, and providing some security against deepfakes. "It's important for actors to control the narrative and our intellectual property right now," proclaims Trejo. "The relationship with Orbofi is the perfect way for me to do that."

SOURCE Orbofi AI; Danny Trejo