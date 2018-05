Orbotech and the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) to Develop Advanced Packaging Solutions in Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging Joint Lab

Orbotech's Emerald™ UV Laser Drilling solution is one of the key processes available in the FOWLP joint lab development line. The Emerald delivers advanced UV drilling performance for today's most challenging IC substrate and assembly applications, including 3D packages, stacking and package on package.

The FOWLP development line at IME's facilities at Singapore Science Park II, and its new facilities at Fusionopolis Two, will allow IME and its partners to develop technologies that will serve a wide range of markets including consumer electronics, healthcare and automotive.

"Orbotech is honored to be part of IME's FOWLP development joint lab and FOWLP development line consortium," said Dr. Abraham Gross, Corporate Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Innovation of Orbotech. "This collaboration builds on the long-term relationship that IME has with Orbotech's SPTS Technologies, a leading supplier of advanced packaging solutions. We are always pleased to cooperate with technology and process innovation initiatives that push the electronics packaging industry forward and enable solutions for complex challenges. The Emerald UV Laser Drilling system is just one of the building blocks that we, at Orbotech, provide to enhance the quality and efficiency of the production process for 3D IC and other complex high density packaging structures."

About Orbotech Ltd.

Orbotech Ltd. is a leading global supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. Orbotech provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), and semiconductor devices (SDs), designed to enable the production of innovative, next-generation electronic products and improve the cost effectiveness of existing and future electronics production processes. Orbotech's core business lies in enabling electronic device manufacturers to inspect and understand PCBs and FPDs and to verify their quality ('reading'); pattern the desired electronic circuitry on the relevant substrate and perform three-dimensional shaping of metalized circuits on multiple surfaces ('writing'); and utilize advanced vacuum deposition and etching processes in SD and semiconductor manufacturing ('connecting'). Orbotech refers to this 'reading', 'writing' and 'connecting' as enabling the 'Language of Electronics'. For more information, visit www.orbotech.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

