Orbotech Receives Israel Tax Authority 104H Tax Rulings

YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORBK), a leading global supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products, announced today that it has received, in connection with the pending merger transaction between Orbotech and KLA-Tencor Corporation ("KLA-Tencor"), a ruling from the Israel Tax Authority (the "ITA") relating to the tax treatment applicable to the stock merger consideration payable to Orbotech's Israeli-resident shareholders and a tax ruling with respect to the tax treatment applicable to the stock merger consideration payable to Israeli-resident interested parties (as such term is defined therein, generally, the Company's board members, Chief Executive Officer and shareholders holding approximately 5% or more of the Company's outstanding shares) (collectively, the "104H Tax Rulings").

For further information on the 104H Tax Rulings issued by the ITA, please refer to the Company's Report on Form 6-K dated February 14, 2019, SEC file number 000-12790.

About Orbotech Ltd.

Orbotech Ltd. is a leading global supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. Orbotech provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), and semiconductor devices (SDs), designed to enable the production of innovative, next-generation electronic products and improve the cost effectiveness of existing and future electronics production processes. Orbotech's core business lies in enabling electronic device manufacturers to inspect and understand PCBs and FPDs and to verify their quality ('reading'); pattern the desired electronic circuitry on the relevant substrate and perform three-dimensional shaping of metalized circuits on multiple surfaces ('writing'); and utilize advanced vacuum deposition and etching processes in SD and semiconductor manufacturing ('connecting'). Orbotech refers to this 'reading', 'writing' and 'connecting' as enabling the 'Language of Electronics'. For more information, visit www.orbotech.com

