Orby AI Continues Momentum; Achieves Significant Milestones in Customer Growth and Product Innovation

The AI Agent Platform Continues Rapid Momentum, Enabling Critical Enterprise Automation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orby AI , an AI Agent platform built for enterprise automation, today announced significant momentum across its business, marking key milestones in customer growth, product innovation, and machine learning advancements. This momentum follows key milestones in 2024, including a $30M Series A funding round and a partnership with Databricks. As the year comes to a close, Orby AI is unlocking new automation to address critical inefficiencies in enterprise operations and drive tangible results for customers across industries.

"Our rapid growth and technological breakthroughs are a testament to our commitment to solving previously unmet needs in automating enterprise processes," said Bella Liu, CEO and co-founder of Orby AI. "As we continue to expand our footprint and enhance our offerings, we're excited about the transformative impact our solutions have on enterprise efficiency, cost savings, and employee satisfaction."

Orby AI's success is marked by:

Growing Enterprise Customer Base : Orby AI now works with more than 15 Fortune 500 companies to amplify the impact of critical teams, including finance, legal, operations, human resources, and procurement across major industries like tech, commercial real estate, insurance, banking, and professional services.

: Orby AI now works with more than 15 Fortune 500 companies to amplify the impact of critical teams, including finance, legal, operations, human resources, and procurement across major industries like tech, commercial real estate, insurance, banking, and professional services. Measurable Success for Customers: Customers leveraging Orby's AI agents for enterprise automation have experienced improvements across several efficiency and cost-saving metrics, averaging $2 - 4M in ROI, 50-80% time saved, 40-90% improvement in accuracy rates depending on the baseline, and 25-30% increase in employee satisfaction and engagement.

Customers leveraging Orby's AI agents for enterprise automation have experienced improvements across several efficiency and cost-saving metrics, averaging - in ROI, 50-80% time saved, 40-90% improvement in accuracy rates depending on the baseline, and 25-30% increase in employee satisfaction and engagement. The Launch of ActIO: ActIO is a groundbreaking Large Action Model (LAM) AI foundation model that sets new industry-leading performance benchmarks in AI agent capabilities and task execution.

ActIO is a groundbreaking Large Action Model (LAM) AI foundation model that sets new industry-leading performance benchmarks in AI agent capabilities and task execution. Expanding World Class AI R&D team: Orby's founding research and development team has long been anchored by leaders deeply respected by both academia and companies at the forefront of AI innovation - with backgrounds from world-renowned institutions such as Stanford University , Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ), Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon. Orby is expanding the team with some of the most prominent researchers from Stanford , Amazon, and other institutions to continue pushing the boundaries of generative AI and automation technology.

The company has also made significant strides in machine learning, with advancements in its proprietary foundation model accuracy enhancing its continuous learning and self-healing capabilities. Continuous learning refers to Orby's ability to learn and adapt based on user feedback or intervention. As users provide feedback, Orby's automation gets smarter. Self-healing refers to Orby's ability to continue running an automated workflow despite changes in the inputs (layout of an invoice), the environment (a button moves), or the application (Google Forms vs Survey Monkey). These two capabilities are setting a new standard in AI-powered automation, and this progress further differentiates Orby AI's resilience from traditional automation solutions.

"As we enter 2025, Orby AI is at the forefront of revolutionizing enterprise automation," added Liu. "We're just getting started, and I couldn't be more excited about what we're delivering to customers in the coming year."

About Orby AI:

Founded in 2022 by industry veterans with deep expertise in AI and automation, Orby AI delivers an AI agent platform that automates complex enterprise processes and enhances efficiency at scale. Powered by the industry's first Large Action Model (LAM) and proprietary AI Agent platform, Orby empowers enterprise teams to unlock their full potential and achieve greater outcomes. By automating complex processes that require reasoning and human judgment, Orby AI allows teams to focus on higher-value, creative, and strategic work.

For more information, visit Orby.ai.

SOURCE Orby AI