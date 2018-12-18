Orca Health Launches Waiting Room, a Digital Content Platform for Patients and Physicians

Streamlining the registration and intake process

Educating patients with personalized 3D, multi-sensory content

Setting baselines for outcome measurements (PROMs)

Improving provider consultation efficiency

Facilitating patient comprehension and provider satisfaction surveys

Waiting Room transfers the diagnosis, treatment plan, and postoperative instructions to the patient's smart device or home computer to be accessed at any time. Providers are able to guide and instruct patients through the continuum of care in a simple and comprehensible way, increasing treatment-plan compliance, and decreasing patient anxiety.

"Ninety-six percent of complaints and negative online reviews are related to a provider's customer service," said Matt Berry, Founder and CEO of Orca Health. "Waiting Room addresses these problems by giving providers on the front lines of healthcare an engaging, efficient, and easy-to-use tool for connecting and interacting with their patients starting the moment they step into the clinic. Now, the patients maximize their time in the waiting room and leave the doctor's office with all information available to them."

For healthcare providers, Waiting Room helps increase administrative efficiency, reduce the number of patient call backs and enhance their online presence.

"Since integrating Orca Health products, I've seen a vast improvement in my practice," said Robert Meislin, MD, orthopedic surgeon at NYU Langone. "There is greater patient comprehension of their condition and their expected outcome, which leads to better results, compliance and satisfaction. The waiting room is where patient understanding and wellbeing begins and Orca Health's Waiting Room has improved both."

Waiting Room is powered through integration with Orca's patient-experience software solutions. Guided by some of the nation's top physicians, Waiting Room was produced in-house by the same team of developers behind the award-winning Orca Health apps and features Orca's graphics for patient comprehension.

Orca Health has been implementing Waiting Room at NYU Langone and will roll it out to its existing user base of leading hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers around the world.

For more information, visit www.orcahealth.com.

About Orca Health

Orca Health is a healthcare technology company that creates software solutions that empower healthcare providers, clinics, and hospitals to enhance quality of care. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company's evidence-based, patient-education solutions bridge the provider-patient communication gap, augmenting patient comprehension of diagnoses and treatments. Orca Health's gamified surveys document providers with patient-reported outcomes and satisfaction scores, and its reputation enhancement solution allows providers to capitalize on the unparalleled patient experience.

Founded by physicians, Orca Health works in partnership with leading international healthcare providers who specialize in orthopedics, biologics, cardiology, ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology and dentistry. To learn more about Orca Health, go to www.orcahealth.com.

Media Contact

Hayley Milbourn

Agent of Change

410-404-7619

hayley@agentofchange.com

SOURCE Orca Health

Related Links

http://www.orcahealth.com

