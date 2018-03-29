ORCA Platform Integrates Rivetz for Enhanced Security Controls

"We are more than happy to have Rivetz to act as the cybersecurity layer protecting our users' hardware-based devices," said Natan Avidan, CEO of ORCA. "Through our partnership with Rivetz, we'll leverage technology that is already built into hundreds of millions of mobile devices to assure the keys and transactions cannot be altered or stolen by malware infecting the operating system."

"We are pleased to be working with ORCA to offer their users a safer and simpler experience with blockchain transactions and meeting the new guidelines for enhanced financial security," said Rivetz CEO Steven Sprague. "The integration of the Rivetz solution and the ORCA solutions is a great fit for secure and private transactions."

ORCA aims to integrate banking accounts with cryptocurrency accounts, spearheading a merge between the global economy and the crypto economy. ORCA is working with the European Union's revised Directive on Payment Services (PSD2), which significantly lowers the barrier to entry for fintech companies to offer innovative financial services in the EU. ORCA fosters the creation of a dynamic financial services ecosystem through its App Center for crypto service development and Quest, a gamified community fostering blockchain innovations.

Rivetz supports advanced mobile security capabilities designed to achieve compliance with PSD2 and deliver the core technologies of Trusted display so the user can verify the transaction, secure input for user consent to the transaction being executed and isolated protection of the keys and signature protecting the financial instruction. Its RvT cybersecurity token provides verifiable security controls for blockchain transactions and traditional online financial transactions. The RvT token enables multi-factor authentication across devices, to achieve provable security for web based e-commerce transactions as well. The Rivetz solution leverages technology that is already built in to hundreds of millions of mobile devices to assure the keys and transactions cannot be altered or stolen by malware infecting the operating system.

About Rivetz

Rivetz is focused on solving problems associated with consumer and machine-to-machine digital transactions. Rivetz technology and services aim to provide a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based trusted execution technology. The device aims to play a critical role in automating security and enabling the controls that users need to benefit from modern services. Rivetz leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to develop a modern model for users and their devices to interact with services on the Internet. For more information, visit www.rivetz.com.

About ORCA

