ORCA Products Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for ORCA Dental Emergency Pain Kit

DOTHAN, Ala., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORCA Products announced its ORCA Dental Emergency Pain Kit has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient® the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on review of ORCA Dental Emergency Pain Kit from hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's client-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient clients its unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient client-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Vizient," said Dr. Craig Schmidtke, CEO of ORCA Products. "The ORCA Dental Emergency Pain Kit is the first solution of its kind for urgent care and ER settings. Together, its components provide rapid, localized relief for patients, help clinicians reduce reliance on opioids—supporting efforts to address the opioid crisis on the front lines of care—and give the entire healthcare team peace of mind in situations where no effective solution previously existed."

The ORCA Dental Emergency Pain Kit is a multi-component, non-opioid solution designed for managing dental pain in emergency departments and urgent care settings. The kit includes ORCA Foam, an absorbable hemostatic gelatin sponge used as a carrier for ORCA Complete Dry Socket Solution to address unattended post-operative discomfort, along with ORCA Pain Relief Putty, a patented topical natural formulation that adheres in place to target toothaches and oral pain.

"After a review of ORCA Dental Emergency Pain Kit , Vizient's client-led council agreed this technology offers a unique benefit over other products available in the market today and recommended it for an Innovative Technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to ORCA Products," said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president, contract operations for Vizient.

Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program , Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

ORCA Products, LLC is a U.S.-based medical device company focused on innovative, non-opioid solutions for dental pain management and hemostasis in ambulatory surgery settings. Best known as the gold-standard treatment for toothaches and dry sockets, ORCA delivers safe, effective products that fill critical gaps in emergency and urgent care while improving patient outcomes across medical and dental continuums of care.

