Orca Semiconductor Exits Stealth with Customized Analog Solutions for Smart Health and Smart Factory to Seize Opportunities Left Behind from "Big Analog"

Sampling first product: the most advanced power management IC in its class for health wearables, hearables and other connected devices

MILPITAS, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ushering in a new level of customer service and optimization for smart health and smart factory solutions, Orca Semiconductor today emerged out of stealth mode as the first analog semiconductor provider to deliver the personalization and high-level support, demanded by customers, that "Big Analog" are neglecting. Founded by experienced analog IC solution innovators who have spent decades in the industry, Orca also announced it is sampling its first product, the OS1000, the most advanced PMIC (power management integrated circuit) in its class developed for health wearables, hearables and other connected devices.

"Companies developing vertical solutions are frustrated with the lack of customer support and customization available from 'Big Analog'" said Andrew Baker, CEO of Orca. "We will address this gap head on. Orca will be nimble and adept at attacking and filling this void. We are committed to delivering industry leading customer service and customized analog products that will speed time to market for innovative smart health and smart factory solutions."

The OS1000 Advanced Power Management IC

After less than a year of forming and starting development, Orca is already shipping engineering samples of the OS1000 to customers. This significant milestone highlights the company's engineering expertise and ability to execute on its R&D plans as it moves forward with developing a portfolio of products.

The OS1000 is designed for wearable applications that require efficient and low quiescent current operation. This device contains a linear Li+ battery charge management block, two innovative, DVS capable, low quiescent buck regulators and 2 low quiescent low dropout linear regulators and support features essential on wearable devices. The advanced linear battery charger features step charging with tight voltage and current control to realize the full capacity of your Li+ battery without sacrificing lifetime. The charger also supports power path, JEITA thermal safety monitoring, and multiple safety timers. The buck converters support modern microcontroller with up to 4 DVS voltage levels maximizing battery runtime controlled through either dedicated pins to rapidly transition between voltages or I2C communication. The OS1000 contains 2 LDOs with an optional load switch mode which will operate down to 0V input with no decrease in on-resistance. The OS1000 also offers system support functions required in applications including a power supply startup sequencer, an extremely low current off or shelf-mode, support for a power button and 4 GPIO pins which the user may assign to alternate functions.

Targeted at wearable devices, health wearables, hearables and other connected devices, the OS1000 delivers the following features:

Li+ Battery Charge Management 5.5 to +20V charging power source protection Charge Safety: JEITA thermal monitoring and multiple safety timers User configurable Step Charge Power Path

Two Low Iq Buck Converters 300mA @ 0.5V to 3.0V Up to 4 voltage level DVS controlled thru I2C or fast GPIO

Two Low Dropout Linear Regulators Optional Load Switch mode 100mA @ 0.9V to 3.3V

System Support 2µA Iq with 2 buck converters operating (no load) 150nA Shelf-Mode Flexible regulator startup sequencing Power button support 4 GPIO with user assignable alternate modes



About Orca

Orca is a fabless semiconductor company founded to meet a market void neglected by "Big Analog" companies for high customer touch and optimized analog semiconductor solutions. Orca's scalable operating model, customer-centric approach and broad portfolio of application-specific analog products will help accelerate time to market for differentiated smart health and industrial solutions. For more information, visit https://www.orcasemi.com.

Contact:

Nicole Conley

Tanis Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Orca Semiconductor