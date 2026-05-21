OrcaRouter Launches Limited-Time 10% Discount Campaign for Google Gemini 3.5 Flash API

Developers can now access Gemini 3.5 Flash instantly through OrcaRouter's unified API — with 10% promotional credits for the next 10 days

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrcaRouter, the zero-markup adaptive LLM routing platform built by Continuum AI, today announced the availability of Google AI's Gemini 3.5 Flash API on its unified routing infrastructure.

To celebrate the launch, OrcaRouter is offering a limited-time 10% promotional credit campaign for all Gemini 3.5 Flash API usage processed through the platform over the next 10 days.

Gemini

Gemini 3.5 Flash is one of the fastest multimodal models currently available, optimized for low-latency reasoning, real-time agents, coding copilots, chat applications, and production-scale inference workloads. Through OrcaRouter, developers can access Gemini 3.5 Flash immediately using a single OpenAI-compatible API endpoint alongside more than 200 models and providers.

Unlike traditional inference gateways, OrcaRouter provides:

Zero token markup routing

markup routing OpenAI-compatible APIs

Adaptive multi-model routing strategies

Automatic failover and fallback handling

Built-in observability and analytics

Guardrails and production governance

BYOK (Bring Your Own Key) support

Unified access to 200+ AI models

The launch further expands OrcaRouter's growing model marketplace, which includes APIs from providers across OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, DeepSeek, Qwen, GLM, Meta, and other leading open-source and frontier ecosystems.

Developers can start using Gemini 3.5 Flash immediately by updating their base URL to OrcaRouter's unified endpoint.

The 10% promotional credit campaign is available globally starting today and applies automatically to eligible Gemini 3.5 Flash usage through OrcaRouter during the campaign period.

Developers can get started at: https://www.orcarouter.ai

About OrcaRouter

OrcaRouter is a next-generation adaptive LLM routing platform that enables developers and enterprises to route AI workloads across multiple providers through a single unified API. The platform focuses on zero-markup inference access, intelligent routing, observability, and production-grade AI infrastructure.

Contact:

Chris Zhang

6506097501

[email protected]

SOURCE Continuum AI