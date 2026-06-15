SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrcaRouter today announced the launch of Routing DSL, a programmable routing framework that gives developers full control over how AI requests are evaluated, routed, combined, and optimized across models.

Unlike static model selection, Routing DSL allows teams to define routing logic using simple YAML and CEL expressions, making it possible to dynamically choose models based on prompt complexity, task type, latency requirements, cost targets, safety policies, and custom business rules.

Fable 5

With Routing DSL, developers can build sophisticated routing strategies such as:

Route simple requests to efficient open-source models

Escalate difficult prompts to frontier models

Run multiple models in parallel and merge results

Configure fallback chains and reliability policies

Apply guardrails and governance rules before execution

Optimize for cost, quality, latency, or custom objectives

Routing DSL is built directly into OrcaRouter's AI Gateway and works across more than 200 leading AI models through a single OpenAI-compatible endpoint.

Fable 5-Class Intelligence Through Programmable Routing

Early internal evaluations show that carefully designed Routing DSL strategies can achieve performance comparable to frontier models such as Claude Fable 5 while significantly reducing inference costs.

Instead of relying on a single expensive model for every request, Routing DSL allows developers to combine specialized models and parallel execution strategies, allocating compute only where it delivers measurable quality improvements.

The result is a new approach to AI infrastructure:

Better intelligence through orchestration, not just larger models.

A New Layer in the AI Stack

As AI systems become increasingly agentic, routing decisions are evolving from simple model selection into a core part of application logic.

Routing DSL introduces a programmable control plane for AI workloads, enabling teams to express how intelligence should be assembled, governed, and optimized in production.

Combined with OrcaRouter's adaptive routing engine, observability platform, guardrails, governance controls, and Agent Firewall, Routing DSL provides organizations with a unified way to build reliable and cost-efficient AI systems at scale.

Availability

Routing DSL is available immediately for all OrcaRouter users.

Documentation:

https://docs.orcarouter.ai/routing/routing-dsl

Learn more about OrcaRouter:

https://www.orcarouter.ai

Supported models:

https://www.orcarouter.ai/models

Media Contact

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SOURCE OrcaRouter