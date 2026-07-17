Kimi K3 API Is Now Live on OrcaRouter

Developers can access Moonshot AI's new 2.8-trillion-parameter flagship model through one OpenAI-compatible API, with intelligent routing, fallbacks, observability, and enterprise controls.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrcaRouter, the intelligent AI gateway for accessing and routing across leading AI models, today announced the availability of Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 API on its platform.

Kimi K3 is Moonshot AI's latest flagship model, built for demanding coding, agentic, reasoning, multimodal, and knowledge-work applications. With 2.8 trillion total parameters and a one-million-token context window, Kimi K3 represents a significant expansion in the capabilities available from open-weight AI models.

Kimi K3

Developers can now integrate Kimi K3 through OrcaRouter using a single OpenAI-compatible endpoint—without creating a separate provider integration or rebuilding their existing AI stack.

"Kimi K3 shows how quickly open models are advancing toward the frontier," said Chris Zhang, MTS of OrcaRouter. "By making Kimi K3 immediately accessible through OrcaRouter, we are giving developers another powerful option for coding, agents, long-context reasoning, and complex production workloads—without locking them into a single provider."

Built for Coding, Agents, and Long-Horizon Work

Kimi K3 is designed for applications that require more than a single question-and-answer interaction. Its capabilities are suited to use cases including:

Agentic software development and repository-scale coding

Complex tool use and multi-step task execution

Long-document and large-codebase analysis

Visual understanding and multimodal workflows

Research, data analysis, and knowledge work

Multi-agent planning and parallel task execution

Through OrcaRouter, teams can use Kimi K3 directly or include it within intelligent routing and fallback strategies alongside models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, DeepSeek, Qwen, MiniMax, and other providers.

More Than Model Access

Production AI systems require more than access to a powerful model. OrcaRouter adds an infrastructure and control layer around Kimi K3, including:

One OpenAI-compatible API for rapid integration

for rapid integration Adaptive model routing based on quality, cost, latency, and task difficulty

based on quality, cost, latency, and task difficulty Automatic fallbacks and load balancing for greater reliability

for greater reliability Routing DSL for programmable, request-level model selection

for programmable, request-level model selection Agent Firewall for controlling tool calls and agent behavior

for controlling tool calls and agent behavior Guardrails for detecting sensitive data, secrets, unsafe content, and policy violations

for detecting sensitive data, secrets, unsafe content, and policy violations Unified observability and analytics across models and providers

across models and providers Workspace governance and spending controls

Zero token markup and no vendor lock-in

Developers can also configure Kimi K3 as an escalation model, allowing routine requests to begin on more economical models while automatically escalating difficult coding, reasoning, or agentic tasks to Kimi K3 when additional intelligence is required.

Availability

Kimi K3 is available now through the OrcaRouter API and model catalog.

Developers can create an OrcaRouter API key and begin using Kimi K3 through existing OpenAI SDKs and compatible tools.

For more information, visit orcarouter.ai.

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SOURCE OrcaRouter