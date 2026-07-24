OrcaRouter, an OpenRouter Alternative, Launches Free BYOK for Developers

Developers can bring their own API keys and use OrcaRouter's adaptive routing and automatic failover across platform-managed and developer-owned keys—at no additional platform cost

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrcaRouter, a developer-first AI model gateway and alternative to OpenRouter, today announced the launch of Free BYOK, allowing developers to connect their own API keys while using OrcaRouter's intelligent routing, reliability, and failover infrastructure at no additional platform cost.

BYOK

With Free BYOK, developers maintain their existing relationships and billing arrangements with model providers while gaining a unified API for managing requests across multiple models, providers, and credentials. Teams can route traffic through their own keys, OrcaRouter platform keys, or a combination of both.

"Developers should not have to choose between controlling their provider accounts and accessing production-grade routing infrastructure," said FY Tian at OrcaRouter. "Free BYOK gives teams the flexibility to use their own keys while benefiting from the same failover and adaptive-routing capabilities available across the OrcaRouter platform."

One API for Your Keys and OrcaRouter Platform Keys

AI applications increasingly depend on multiple model providers, creating operational challenges around outages, rate limits, latency, model availability, and credential management. OrcaRouter is designed to handle that complexity behind a single API.

With the launch of Free BYOK, developers can:

Bring their own provider keys and retain direct control over provider access and billing.

and retain direct control over provider access and billing. Automatically fail over when a provider, model, or credential becomes unavailable.

when a provider, model, or credential becomes unavailable. Use adaptive routing to select an appropriate model or provider based on application requirements and real-time conditions.

to select an appropriate model or provider based on application requirements and real-time conditions. Combine BYOK and platform keys , creating fallback routes that span developer-owned credentials and OrcaRouter-managed access.

, creating fallback routes that span developer-owned credentials and OrcaRouter-managed access. Reduce vendor lock-in by moving workloads across models and providers without rewriting application integrations.

by moving workloads across models and providers without rewriting application integrations. Centralize routing logic, rather than maintaining custom retry, fallback, and provider-selection code.

For example, an application can send requests through a developer's preferred provider key under normal conditions. When that key encounters a rate limit, availability issue, or other routing constraint, OrcaRouter can redirect the request to another configured key or an OrcaRouter platform route.

Availability

Free BYOK is available now to OrcaRouter users. Developers can connect supported provider keys, configure routing and fallback preferences, and begin sending requests through OrcaRouter's unified API.

To get started, visit https://www.orcarouter.ai

About OrcaRouter

OrcaRouter is a developer-first AI routing platform that provides unified access, adaptive routing, and automatic failover across AI models, providers, and credentials. Developers can use their own API keys, OrcaRouter platform keys, or hybrid configurations through a single integration. OrcaRouter helps teams build reliable AI applications while preserving flexibility, control, and provider choice.

Media Contact

OrcaRouter Communications

[email protected]

+1 650-609-7501

orcarouter.ai

SOURCE OrcaRouter