ORCFLO Announces Business-Centric AI Benchmark: the ORCFLO Index

Measures the cost, time, and quality of leading AI models on real business tasks

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, May 13, 2026, ORCFLO released the ORCFLO Index , a proprietary benchmark that evaluates leading AI models on common business tasks such as analysis, writing, and summarization. Unlike existing AI benchmarks designed for computer scientists, the ORCFLO Index measures the work knowledge workers actually do. The ORCFLO Index measures the performance of frontier models in terms of cost, time, and quality - allowing business users to make evidence-based AI model selections.

Instead: "The ORCFLO Index leaderboard ranks leading AI models by cost, time, and quality across 40+ business tasks. Because there is no single best AI model - only the best model for a specific task - the ORCFLO Index measures leading AI models on quality, cost, and time. Considering all 3 dimensions together allows for the identification of tradeoffs when choosing one model over another.

Today's AI benchmarks were built by AI researchers, for AI researchers in such areas as graduate-level reasoning, code generation, or math problem-solving. While useful for academic research, they don't tell a business buyer which model will write a better board summary or extract cleaner structured data from a regulatory filing. The ORCFLO Index provides new transparency for businesspeople into the models from leading frontier vendors including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

The ORCFLO Index measures each AI model in 3 general areas: abilities (what a model can do, such as analysis, summarization, and structured extraction), behaviors (how a model follows instructions and maintains style consistency), and stability (how reliably a model performs across runs and edge cases). A series of 40+ detailed test-cases are given to each model, and outputs are judged by a multi-judge AI panel using rigorous right-or-wrong assessment rubrics.

The methodology is documented publicly on the ORCFLO website, while the specific test prompts and rubrics that operationalize the methodology are proprietary. The Index is agnostic, assessing leading AI models from the major frontier vendors without favoring any vendor.

For example, in the Analysis category there is a specific test-case to determine if AI models can identify disqualifying factors before addressing a surface question – detecting trick questions or queries based on false premises. Other test-cases include condensing a 30-page strategic memo into an executive summary or extracting structured data from a quarterly financial filing. The models' results are evaluated against exacting criteria to ensure fair treatment of all models from all vendors.

"There is no single best AI model — only the best model for the work you're doing, subject to the constraints you're operating under. Historical AI benchmarks weren't built to assess models in business terms, because they weren't built for businesspeople. The ORCFLO Index provides the facts needed to answer the right question - what's the best model for this task," said Brian Walker, Co-founder and CEO of ORCFLO.

"ORCFLO allows our users to unbundle complex AI queries that are normally handled using a simplistic chat interface. ORCFLO allows users to break down chat prompts into logical, specific tasks, each of which might use a different model from a different vendor. The ORCFLO Index provides an agnostic perspective on each model, giving our users a powerful tool for selecting the right model for each task," said Jack Walker, Co-founder and CTO of ORCFLO.

The ORCFLO Index is available immediately at orcflo.com/explore/models . ORCFLO Index coverage expands continuously as new models are released and as new test-cases are identified by customers.

About ORCFLO

ORCFLO provides a visual canvas for building multi-step AI workflows without coding. Ideally suited for sophisticated knowledge workers ranging from executives to strategic analysts to creators, ORCFLO provides a secure, self-contained tool that can be used immediately – with no setup and flexible usage-based pricing tiers. ORCFLO also publishes the ORCFLO Index, a proprietary AI benchmark that evaluates AI models on real business tasks across cost, time, and quality. Founded in 2025 by Brian Walker and Jack Walker, ORCFLO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Learn more at orcflo.com .

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SOURCE ORCFLO