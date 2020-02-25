Orchard At The Office Launches Expanded Healthy Snack Offerings

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard At The Office, the Texas-based office fruit delivery company, announced today the nationwide launch of Orchard Snack Box.

"Orchard At The Office is proud to offer healthier snacks that strike a balance between indulgent flavors and better nutrition," said Amy Long, registered nurse and co-founder of Orchard At The Office. "In addition to popular brands, Orchard Snack Box features snacks from smaller boutique companies that are disrupting the snack industry. By mimicking the taste and texture of traditional snack foods but providing more protein, fewer calories, and no artificial ingredients, these brands are changing the game."

In this tight labor market with unemployment below 4%, companies are competing for talent and many are exploring novel ways to improve their office culture. Tangible perks like healthy snacks in the workplace are vital to attracting and retaining valuable employees. "We strive to help businesses improve employee engagement and satisfaction," says Long. "Providing healthy snacks demonstrates an investment in your employees' happiness and well-being. Productivity and engagement improve when people feel valued."

According to a recent report from Mintel, Snacking Motivations and Attitudes, Americans express a preference for healthier snacks with simple ingredients and fewer calories per serving. 94 percent of Americans snack at least once a day and half of adults snack two to three times per day. Millennials are significantly more likely to snack compared to other generations. Millennial employees indicate they snack to improve function and to stay focused throughout the day with 39 percent stating they snack for energy.

Orchard Snack Boxes provide a variety of nutritious office snacks in assortments of 60, 75, 100, 150 and 300 individual servings. Orchard Snack Box can be delivered weekly, biweekly, monthly or ad hoc with no contract. The thoughtfully curated mix changes frequently to keep employees excited about healthy snacking. Each box contains gluten-free, dairy-free, low-carb and vegan options to accommodate dietary preferences.

Founded in 2010, Orchard At The Office is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the workforce by delivering premium-quality fresh fruit and healthier snacks to businesses. Family owned and operated, Orchard At The Office supports several non-profit organizations with donations of hundreds of pounds of nutritious fresh fruit each week.

For more information, visit www.orchardattheoffice.com .

