Orchard Reports Remarkable 40% Growth in 2025

Secures $30M in funding to Scale Open Real Estate Marketplace

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard, the company delivering the best home buying and selling experience for both agents and consumers, today announced 40% revenue growth in 2025, outperforming the market during one of the industry's most challenging recent years. This momentum follows the successful launch of 3 new markets in the spring of 2025, and the addition of over 500 agents over the last two years.

To accelerate future growth, Orchard has raised $30 million in a new round of funding. Investors doubled down on the company's vision, as Orchard successfully transitioned from a "Buy Before You Sell" lender into a comprehensive real estate marketplace.

This new open marketplace model has resonated deeply in the market. Today, Orchard agents are armed with the broadest suite of products and services — including Buy Before You Sell, all-cash offers, unique listing services — allowing them to win more and to provide every customer with a customized solution that best suits their specific needs. All of these services are delivered through Orchard's digitally integrated Title and Mortgage offerings.

"We are dedicated to building the future of real estate by putting the power back in the hands of consumers and the agents who support them," said Court Cunningham, CEO and Founder of Orchard. "With Orchard, customers have the broadest choice of sale options, great local agents to guide them, and superior closing technology. We're proud to be delivering the best consumer experience out there today. This funding allows us to continue innovating on behalf of our customers to ensure the process of finding and securing a home is as seamless as possible."

This new round of equity funding will support Orchard's continued growth and innovation, including market expansion. Orchard plans to launch two additional markets this year.

By marrying local expertise with the broadest range of financial and sale options, Orchard continues to define the future of the industry by removing the friction, uncertainty, and stress traditionally associated with the home buying and selling process.

About Orchard

Orchard is transforming the way people buy and sell their home, offering a modern real estate marketplace that provides homeowners with certainty and convenience. Through its innovative suite of services, exceptional local agents, and unified digital commerce platform, Orchard offers a seamless, tech-driven experience from search to close. It's the new way to home. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. Learn more at https://orchard.com/

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Orchard