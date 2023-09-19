Orchard Software Announces Its New Analytics Tool--Orchard Insights

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Orchard Software announced the release of its newest product—Orchard® Insights™—a business intelligence (BI) and analytics tool that allows laboratories to effectively analyze and leverage their data. Orchard's BI tool gives labs the advantage of a data-driven perspective that can provide insights to help address the industry staffing shortage and improve overall laboratory productivity and efficiency.

Orchard Insights Logo
"Healthcare organizations and their laboratories can benefit by using the tremendous amount of data within the lab for data-driven business decisions," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software. "Orchard Insights sets laboratories up for success, giving them real-time access to key insights like identifying quality assurance trends for test corrections that reveal opportunities for error reduction, ultimately increasing the lab's contribution to patient care."

"At-a-glance" insights into lab operations allows laboratories to track performance and find areas to improve, supporting continuous quality improvement. Data analysis includes staffing productivity, test utilization, turnaround times, test corrections, and more. The comprehensive analytics that Orchard Insights provides helps labs improve patient safety and identify population health needs—both of which improve overall patient care.

About Orchard Software Corporation
Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.

