Orchard Software Announces New Electronic Support for Antimicrobial Stewardship

CARMEL, Ind., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Orchard Software announced the availability of interface support for Antimicrobial Use and Resistance (AUR) reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN). Orchard's solutions send the required data to EMRs to support regulatory requirements and antimicrobial stewardship endeavors.

AUR reporting and data analysis promotes antimicrobial stewardship and impedes the transmission of resistant pathogens. In 2024, the CDC began requiring hospitals to report AUR data to the NHSN system as part of the Public Health and Clinical Data Exchange objective of the Promoting Interoperability Program. Orchard's solutions allow transmission of the required data to EMRs, supporting automated submission of designated antibiotic interpretations and susceptibility results.

"At Orchard, we are continually looking for ways to support our customers and the valuable work they do. Support for AUR reporting is one more way that we can provide superior support to our customers," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software. "We understand the importance of antimicrobial stewardship and that improving the use of antimicrobials to prevent antibiotic resistance is one of the CDC's core objectives. We are pleased to contribute to tracking of antimicrobial use as a tool for improvement within the laboratory and public health industries."

AUR is used to track antimicrobial resistant infections and evaluate antibiotic use trends over time. Providing antimicrobial usage reports to providers can improve appropriate antimicrobial use. Orchard's solutions support this endeavor and are easily configurable to include antibiotic interpretations.

About Orchard Software Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.

