Orchard Software Named Top LIS Vendor by 2025 Black Book Market Research for Seventh Consecutive Year

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, the Black Book Market Research User Survey has ranked Orchard Software as the top laboratory information system (LIS) vendor. In the 2025 survey, Orchard took the top spot in 13 of 18 categories and was named the overall #1 LIS vendor.

Black Book™ evaluates LIS vendors across 18 key performance indicators from the clients' perspective, free from vendor influence; more than 3 million healthcare technology users are invited to contribute.

"Receiving the Black Book award is a welcome recognition of the hard work our teams at Orchard put into continually developing innovative solutions that the laboratory can rely on to support patient care," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software. "Ranking in the number one position in areas such as strategic alignment, quality and responsiveness of support, workflow optimization, and continuous improvements are what makes Orchard stand out among its competitors."

Orchard Software ranked #1 in the following 13 categories within the survey:

Strategic Alignment of Offerings to Lab Client Goals and Mission

Compliance Facilitation and Regulatory Support

Quality and Responsiveness of Support Services

Workflow Optimization and Operational Efficiency

Comprehensive Training and Resource Accessibility

Vendor Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability

Reliability and Downtime Minimization

Diagnostic Decision Support Effectiveness

Regulatory Audit Preparedness

Predictive Analytics and AI Integration

Interdisciplinary Collaboration Support

Implementation Effectiveness

Continuous Improvement and Updates

According to the Black Book Report, "In 2025, Orchard Software has been identified as a top-performing LIS vendor through independent user surveys and reviews. These findings reflect its strong alignment with the operational, diagnostic, and regulatory needs of modern laboratories across diverse settings, including hospitals, diagnostic centers, reference labs, and public health agencies."

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC provides healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other interested sectors of the clinical technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the top respected and competitively performing technology vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collected 3,000,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book was founded in 2003, is internationally recognized for over 15 years of customer satisfaction polling, particularly in technology, services, outsourcing and offshoring industries.

About Orchard Software Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the United States, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.

