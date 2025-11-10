Orchest Automation Launches Self-Managed Platform as a Service for Complete Connectivity and Pricing Control

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchest Automation, a software division of Orchest Technologies, announces at Mplify GNE the launch of its self-managed Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) a next-generation CPQ and Network Orchestration platform that redefines automation, control, and flexibility in network quoting and service management. The company recently was awarded Innovation Disruptor of the year by Capacity Media in London for the fifth time in the last six years (2019-2025).

Designed for carriers, service providers, and enterprises, the new platform provides 100% control over network mapping and coverage management, enabling users to visualize and manage their connectivity zones with unmatched precision. Businesses can segment coverage areas at granular levels, from countries and states to municipalities and individual cities, and assign multiple pricing models on a single map, all within an intuitive, self-managed environment.

By integrating advanced capabilities such as real-time address validation (with less than 1% error rate), dynamic mapping, and MEF API-based service ordering for buying and selling. Orchest's PaaS brings unprecedented efficiency to connectivity operations. The platform also includes built-in CRM functionalities, allowing users to tailor sales processes, automate complex workflows, and manage opportunities from a single interface.

Beyond mapping, Orchest's PaaS introduces an unlimited business rule framework, giving customers the power to define and automate an infinite number of operational and commercial rules. This ensures that the platform adapts seamlessly to every organization's unique sales model and network architectures, empowering them to evolve their orchestration logic as their organization grows.

"This launch represents the essence of what Orchest Automation stands for independence, precision, and control," said Jeremy Villalobos, CEO of Orchest Automation. "Our self-managed Platform-as-a-Service allows clients to own their orchestration process completely, from mapping and pricing to feasibility and automation, all while maintaining a seamless and intuitive user experience."

Miguel Piacquadio, Product Manager at Orchest Automation, added: "We built this platform for customers who want complete autonomy without sacrificing simplicity. From granular coverage mapping to real-time validation, MEF integrations, and CRM workflows, every feature was designed to adapt, scale, and deliver effortlessly."

Orchest Automation is a software company and part of the Orchest Technologies group, pioneering fully automated end-to-end customer experiences for network providers across 17 countries. Over the past five years, it has redefined network orchestration by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence, transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and world-class customer engagement. For more information, please visit www.orchest.net/automation.

