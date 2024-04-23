Orchest Technologies Elevates Connectivity Landscape with API Business Intelligence Integration and Online Hardware Marketplace Debut

WESTON, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchest Technologies, a renowned leader in wholesale connectivity solutions and a trailblazer of network automation in Latin America, announces the integration of API Business Intelligence into its Orchest platform. Clients will now benefit from comprehensive reporting and analytics derived from their commercial API interactions, complemented by installation matrix and tech support KPI tracking.

In addition, Orchest unveils the inaugural Online Hardware Marketplace on the Orchest platform, empowering customers to browse, select, and procure from an extensive range of connectivity equipment. With services spanning importing, installation, and remote hands available in over 17 countries across the region, this initiative further solidifies the company's commitment to delivering seamless connectivity solutions.

Jeremy Villalobos, CEO of Orchest, remarked, "Our dedication to challenging conventional standards in the industry extends beyond automating business processes—it's about fostering new solutions and business models to enhance our customers' experiences."

Anticipate the introduction of innovative solutions during the upcoming International Telecom Week (ITW) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, slated for May 15th, 2024.

