Orchest Technologies Expands Instant Ordering for Dedicated Internet Access, Ethernet L2, and MPLS to 1,668 Cities Across the U.S. and Canada

New North American Coverage Builds on Orchest's 95M+ Access Points Across Latin America and the Caribbean

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchest Technologies, a leader in network automation and connectivity solutions, today announces a major expansion of its instant ordering capabilities for Dedicated Internet Access, Ethernet L2, and MPLS services to 1,668 cities across all 50 states in the United States and Canada. This milestone complements Orchest's established presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, where it currently supports more than 95 million access points from Mexico through Central America, the Caribbean, and South America down to Chile and Argentina.

Orchest Technologies

This expansion is part of Orchest's multi-year automation investment strategy to deliver comprehensive Network as a Service (NaaS) across North, Central, and South America. Customers can now instantly quote and order complex connectivity solutions throughout the entire Americas region via Orchest's state-of-the-art Orchesto platform or through the industry-standard Mplify LSO API for inter-carrier automation.

"Our expansion into the United States and Canada highlights our commitment to delivering automation and connectivity across the entire Americas," said Jeremy Villalobos, CEO of Orchest Technologies. "By enabling instant quoting and ordering in these markets, alongside our deep roots in Latin America, Orchest is the first carrier to offer such seamless service at a continental scale. Our customers benefit from rapid access to agile network solutions that address their evolving needs."

Orchest leverages an extensive backhaul network interconnecting every country in the region, with more than 75 points of presence (PoPs), over 1,000 network-to-network interfaces (NNIs), and 598+ automated carriers integrated into its platform. This broad carrier ecosystem empowers Orchest to rapidly design and deliver complex network architectures, underscoring the company's recognition as the Best Latin American and Caribbean Connectivity Provider for four consecutive years (2022–2025) and Innovation Disruptor of the Year five times in the last six years.

The company's continued automation efforts simplify network operations continent-wide, bringing the vision of on-demand, fully automated network services into reality for enterprises throughout the Americas.

For more information on Orchest's expanded North American coverage, please visit www.orchest.net or schedule a demo at ITW 2026.

About Orchest Technologies

Orchest Technologies is a US-based carrier and pioneer of the fully automated end-to-end customer experience, with presence in 17 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. Over more than 10 years delivering Network Solutions, Cloud Connectivity, and Data Center Services throughout the Americas, Orchest has rewritten the rules of data transport in LATAM through a holistic approach to network intelligence and transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and world-class customer engagement.

Follow Orchest on Linkedin.

Media Contact:

Gabriela Hernandez

Marketing Specialist

Orchest Technologies

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +57 318 699 5650

SOURCE Orchest Technologies