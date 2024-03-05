Orchest Technologies Names Jeremy Villalobos as New Chief Executive Officer

WESTON, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchest Technologies ("Orchest"), the leading international provider of Network Solutions throughout Latin America, announced today it is naming Jeremy Villalobos as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Jeremy enters the role after serving for the past three years as the company COO. He serves as the Chairman of the Latam Executive Council in MEF Forum and he was recently recognized for the last two years in a row (2022 &2023) in the Top 100 most influential people in the Wholesale and ICT community by Capacity Media.

Jeremy Villalobos new CEO of Orchest Technologies Jeremy Villalobos accepting Best Latam NaaS Provider during The MEF Excellence Awards in Dallas TX in 2023

"It's been three years since Orchest started its race to success. During these epic years my focus has been to surround myself with the better than me, and the best of all individuals. Not only excellent results preceded by enormous effort, but a strong, mature, visionary and disruptive team is what we have accomplished at Orchest. In such good times, is when you must think and do what is better for the team. From today and on, I will be Orchest's Chairman, delegating power and responsibility to Jeremy Villalobos as our new Chief Executive Officer. I am sure that Jeremy will bring healthy growth, the best possible environment to work, happy customers and will keep the disruptive free to innovate spirit that has always characterized Orchest. All the best Jeremy, and never forget that I've got your back," said Justo Valladares Chairman of Orchest.

"As I step into the role of CEO, I'm profoundly grateful to Justo Valladares, the board, and our dedicated team for entrusting me with the future development of Orchest. I'm deeply committed to remaining fully engaged in the day-to-day activities and will uphold a hands-on approach as CEO," said Jeremy Villalobos new CEO of Orchest.

Orchest Technologies (www.orchest.net) is a US based carrier and pioneer of the fully automated end to end customer experience with presence in 17 countries in Latin America and The Caribbean. With more than 10 years delivering innovative Network Solutions, Cloud Connection and Data Center Services throughout the Americas. Over the last 4 years it has rewritten the rules of data transport and connectivity services in LATAM by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence and transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and a world-class customer engagement.

