Orchest Wins for the Third Consecutive Time Best Latam Operator of the Year at the Carrier Community Global Awards 2023 in Berlin

WESTON, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchest, a leading US based carrier with presence in 17 countries in The Americas and pioneer of the fully automated end to end customer experience through its one of a kind OrchestLatam platform, has won Best Latin American Operator of the Year 2023 for the second consecutive time in Berlin.

The company has won this important recognition three consecutive times in the last two years between the Global Carriers Awards by Capacity Media in London (2022) and the CC-Global Awards in Berlin (2022 & 2023).

Orchest Technologies over the last 5 years, it has rewritten the rules of data transport and connectivity services in LATAM by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence and transparency, groundbreaking process automation and world class customer engagement. OrchestLatam platform allows customers and partners to enjoy smoother, faster and reliable access to real time network data. They provide local access to +68 million buildings in a matter of minutes, On-Demand capacity between Data Centers and direct connectivity to all cloud hubs in the region, ensuring dependable network availability based on an intelligent solution to monitor and manage a redundant network.

"This is an important recognition for our team reflecting the level of consistency and focus to lead the network automation movement in Latam and the world. This is a great moment for our entire team." said Justo Valladares CEO at Orchest Technologies.

For more information about Orchest Technologies, please visit www.orchest.net

Media Contact:
Erwind Martinez
561-695-9177
[email protected]

SOURCE Orchest Technologies

