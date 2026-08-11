Orchestra Life Sciences Named No. 203 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchestra Life Sciences, a technical consultancy specializing in advanced therapy manufacturing solutions, today announced that it has been ranked No. 203 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses based on three-year revenue growth. Orchestra earned its place on the 2026 list following 1,482.8% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

Orchestra Life Sciences ranked No. 203 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 after 1,482.8% three-year revenue growth. Post this

Orchestra's momentum reflects increasing demand for specialized technical and execution expertise across radiopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy, biologics, and other complex biopharmaceutical programs. The company partners with organizations across the development and manufacturing lifecycle, providing support from business strategy and early project planning through engineering, capital project execution, regulatory and quality readiness, commissioning and qualification, and operational startup.

Over the past five years, Orchestra has expanded from a four-person team to nearly 100 employees and consultants worldwide. The team brings more than 600 years of collective experience in nuclear medicine and 125 years in cell and gene therapy, helping clients as they move from concept to commercialization.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 reflects the growth of our team and the trust our partners have placed in Orchestra as they advance increasingly complex therapies," said Emilie Pelletier, Co-Founder and CEO of Orchestra Life Sciences. "We've built Orchestra around deep technical expertise, hands-on execution, and a shared commitment to helping our partners move from strategy to patient impact. This recognition reflects the work of an incredible team that is proud to support organizations developing life-saving therapies for patients who need them."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Orchestra Life Sciences

Orchestra Life Sciences (OLS) is a technical consultancy providing strategic support and scientific expertise to advance pharmaceutical therapies for cancer and rare diseases. The company specializes in engineering solutions, operational excellence, and quality compliance services for advanced therapy manufacturing facilities. Their comprehensive approach encompasses facility design, process optimization, and implementation of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, OLS helps clients navigate complex technical challenges while maintaining the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be US-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025.

SOURCE Orchestra Life Sciences