Orchestra Life Sciences Relocates Global Headquarters to Philadelphia's Navy Yard

Relocation reflects Orchestra's commitment to innovation, ecosystem growth, and building the advanced therapy workforce of the future

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchestra Life Sciences (OLS), a premier technical consultancy firm specializing in advanced therapy manufacturing solutions, today announced the relocation of its global headquarters from Montreal, Quebec, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The new headquarters at the Navy Yard positions Orchestra at the center of one of the nation's most dynamic life sciences hubs and marks a major step in the company's expansion.

Led by Co-Founder and CEO Emilie Pelletier, Orchestra has experienced rapid growth over the past three years, expanding from a four-person team to more than 60 employees and consultants worldwide. Collectively, the team brings over 500 years of expertise in nuclear medicine and 100 years in cell and gene therapy, enabling clients to move therapies from concept to commercialization with confidence.

"Relocating our headquarters to Philadelphia reflects both our growth as a company and our commitment to being part of this extraordinary ecosystem," said Emilie Pelletier, CEO of Orchestra Life Sciences. "The Navy Yard provides not only world-class infrastructure, but also the community and vision to build the workforce needed for the future of advanced therapies. We're proud to contribute to that momentum as we help our partners deliver life-saving treatments to patients."

As part of the relocation, Orchestra will be co-located with its future workforce development program at the Navy Yard. The initiative, slated for launch in 2026, will provide specialized hands-on training programs for operations, quality control, and quality assurance roles in the high-demand fields of cell and gene therapy and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing. By creating a dedicated environment for workforce readiness, Orchestra aims to address the nationwide shortage of an estimated 400–600 production operators and 400–800 QA/QC technicians and prepare the next generation of technical leaders.

"Businesses like Orchestra Life Sciences are choosing the Philadelphia region again and again because of our diverse and highly skilled talent pool, world class transportation and infrastructure assets, and growing innovation economy," said Claire Marrazzo Greenwood of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. "Not only does their decision validate our region's strength in advanced therapeutics, but it will continue to fuel innovation and manufacturing across the region that supports thousands of life sciences jobs and billions in private investments."

"Having Orchestra join us at the Navy Yard is a major win for the life sciences community," said Mark Seltzer, Managing Director at Ensemble Investments. "With their workforce initiative launching here, Orchestra will complement and strengthen the ongoing workforce development initiatives already thriving at the Navy Yard, ensuring the region has the skilled talent to sustain its growth for years to come."

About Orchestra Life Sciences

Orchestra Life Sciences (OLS) is a technical consultancy providing strategic support and scientific expertise to advance pharmaceutical therapies for cancer and rare diseases. The company specializes in engineering solutions, operational excellence, and quality compliance services for advanced therapy manufacturing facilities. Their comprehensive approach encompasses facility design, process optimization, and implementation of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, OLS helps clients navigate complex technical challenges while maintaining the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance.

About PIDC and the Philadelphia Navy Yard

PIDC is Philadelphia's public-private economic development corporation. Since acquiring the 1,200-acre site from the federal government in 2000, PIDC has been the master developer and site operator of the Navy Yard. PIDC's mission—to spur investment, support business growth, and facilitate developments that create jobs, revitalize neighborhoods, and drive growth to every corner of Philadelphia—strongly informs its strategy for the Navy Yard, where the focus is on building a cohesive community that fosters employment, innovation, and production. PIDC manages all aspects of the property's management and development, including master planning, leasing, property management, infrastructure development, utility operation, and structuring development transactions. For more information, please visit www.pidcphila.com|www.navyyard.org .

SOURCE Orchestra Life Sciences