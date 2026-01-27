Orchestra Life Sciences Expands into Europe to Support Radiopharmaceutical Execution, Appoints Vinod Ramnandanlal as President and Managing Director

The expansion builds on existing client engagements and growing demand for regional execution support

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchestra Life Sciences today announced the expansion of its European presence, strengthening the company's ability to support advanced therapy and radiopharmaceutical programs operating across global markets. The expansion reflects growing demand for integrated execution, infrastructure readiness, and manufacturing strategy as advanced therapies scale internationally.

Orchestra Life Sciences appoints Vinod Ramnandanlal as President and Managing Director of OLS Europe. Vinod will oversee regional strategy and execution, working closely with clients and partners to support advanced therapy and radiopharma programs across Europe and globally.

Europe plays a critical role in the global advanced therapy ecosystem, particularly in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, automation, and containment technologies. As more development and commercialization programs span North American and European operations, Orchestra's expanded presence is designed to enable closer collaboration, earlier engagement, and more coordinated delivery across regions.

Through its European expansion, Orchestra will support clients with advanced therapy and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing strategy, infrastructure and facility readiness planning, and cross-regional execution and partner coordination. The company's approach focuses on early, informed decision-making to reduce downstream risk and support reliable translation from development to patient access.

"Orchestra has been supporting clients engaged in the European radiopharmaceutical market for some time, and we continue to see strong momentum across the region," said Emilie Pelletier, CEO & Co-Founder of Orchestra Life Sciences. "As programs scale and become increasingly global, we want to be able to better support our clients on the ground. We are excited to establish our presence in Europe and to do so with Vinod's deep experience in nuclear medicine and complex program execution."

Vinod brings deep leadership experience across nuclear medicine, radiopharmaceutical infrastructure, and complex energy systems, with more than a decade of board-level and executive experience in Europe. He previously served as Commercial Director and Executive Board member at NRG, a global leader in nuclear medical isotope production, where he led commercial strategy, complex contract negotiations, and investments tied to next-generation nuclear facilities, including integration with the PALLAS reactor program. Vinod brings a strong combination of strategic leadership, market insight, and execution discipline to the expansion and will play a central role in aligning European capabilities with Orchestra's broader global platform.

"Europe is where many radiopharma programs are shaped early by financing, research, infrastructure, and isotope availability," said Vinod Ramnandanlal. "Establishing a European presence allows Orchestra to engage upstream, helping developers navigate facility readiness and execution tradeoffs before those constraints become risks to patients or programs."

Orchestra Life Sciences continues to expand its global platform to meet the evolving needs of advanced therapy developers, with a focus on execution quality, infrastructure readiness, and patient-centered outcomes.

About Orchestra Life Sciences

Orchestra Life Sciences (OLS) is a technical consultancy providing strategic support and scientific expertise to advance pharmaceutical therapies for cancer and rare diseases. The company specializes in engineering solutions, operational excellence, and quality compliance services for advanced therapy manufacturing facilities. Their comprehensive approach encompasses facility design, process optimization, and implementation of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, OLS helps clients navigate complex technical challenges while maintaining the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance.

