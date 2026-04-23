Orchestra Lumos Celebrates Visionary Leadership and Presents May 3 Gala to Support Expanding Regional Music Programs

Orchestra's annual fundraiser features a recital by world-renowned violinist Joshua Bell and highlights the vital role of music in community health and education

STAMFORD, Conn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 3, 2026, at 3:00 PM, Orchestra Lumos will host its 2026 Gala at The Palace Theatre in Stamford. The event will honor the organization's outgoing President & CEO Russell Jones for his service and the legacy of his visionary leadership as the organization embarks on an exciting new chapter of expanded programming and community reach.

Russell Jones' eight-year tenure with Orchestra Lumos has been defined by strategic leadership, artistic innovation, and a deep commitment to community engagement. He led transformative initiatives, including a landmark rebranding, a major fundraising campaign, expansion from performances at one venue to ten venues across Fairfield County, broadening the audience through programming for families and diverse communities, and the creation of impactful education and community programs that will shape the Orchestra's future for years to come.

The 2026 Gala will feature a concert by world-renowned violinist Joshua Bell and vocalist Larisa Martinez, who will perform "Voice and the Violin," a program exploring repertoire from classical art song and opera to musical theater and selections by Puerto Rican and Spanish composers. Following the concert, attendees will enjoy a festive cocktail reception, seated dinner, and live auction on the Palace Theatre's grand stage.

A Transformative Moment for Regional Music

Orchestra Lumos recently rebranded and reimagined its mission to better reflect its expanding footprint across Fairfield County and beyond. What was once the Stamford Symphony has evolved into a dynamic regional organization bringing musical experiences to diverse audiences from Greenwich to Bridgeport, in libraries, schools, museums, breweries, and community venues throughout the region. Recent guest artists performing with the orchestra have included pianists Joyce Yang and Jeffrey Kahane; cellist Yo-Yo Ma; violinists Adele Anthony, Gil Shaham, and Pinchas Zukerman; and other luminaries in the classical music sphere.

"As we expand our programming and reach, we're also expanding our commitment to bringing music into every corner of our community—from concert halls to hospitals, from schools to neighborhoods that have never experienced world-class live music," said Walker Beard, Orchestra Lumos President and CEO. "This requires resources, partnerships, and community support, and we couldn't be more grateful to PMI for their shared vision and values and for their generous support of our season and our gala."

Music as Medicine: Community Impact

Under the artistic direction of Music Director Michael Stern, Orchestra Lumos is not just presenting concerts —it's actively healing and transforming lives. The organization's Music and Wellness program, developed in partnership with Stamford Health, brings musicians and music therapists into hospitals and care facilities, where the power of classical music is helping patients manage pain, reduce anxiety, and reconnect with hope and joy.

Additionally, Orchestra Lumos's expanded hands-on education programs are reaching young people across the county who might otherwise never experience the transformative power of live orchestral music.

The Critical Role of Corporate Partnership

As budgets tighten at federal, state, and local levels, arts and music programs are all too often the first to face cuts. Yet research consistently shows that music and the arts are essential to community health, education, and quality of life—particularly for underserved populations.

Corporate partners like PMI U.S. the 2026 season sponsor, are proving that private sector investment can be transformative. By supporting Orchestra Lumos, these partners demonstrate that business success and community responsibility are not mutually exclusive—they are complementary.

"Orchestra Lumos represents world-class excellence with a community-first mission," said Marian Salzman, SVP of Corporate Development & Senior Advisor to the U.S. CEO, PMI U.S. "By supporting their expansion across Fairfield County, we're investing in the health, education, and cultural vitality of the region we call home. This is what responsible corporate citizenship looks like."

Gala Details and How to Get Involved

Date: May 3, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: The Palace Theatre, Stamford, CT

Featured Performers: Joshua Bell (violin) and Larisa Martínez (soprano)

The gala will include a concert, cocktail reception, seated dinner, and live auction. All proceeds support Orchestra Lumos's mission to bring exhilarating musical experiences to audiences throughout Fairfield County.

For ticket and sponsorship information, visit orchestralumos.org or contact the Orchestra Lumos office at 203-325-1407 x1.

About Orchestra Lumos

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Orchestra Lumos is the preeminent orchestra serving Fairfield County and representing the region beyond its borders. Led by Music Director Michael Stern, the Orchestra presents exceptional musical experiences, from awe-inspiring concerts with world-renowned soloists to family-friendly programs that captivate all ages. The Orchestra performs five main-stage subscription concerts annually at its home base, the historic Palace Theatre, and reaches audiences through dozens of intimate performances in smaller spaces and hands-on education programs in venues from Rye, New York to Bridgeport, Connecticut, including local libraries, schools, museums, breweries, places of worship, and community centers. Visit www.orchestralumos.org to learn more, or follow on social media: @orchestralumos

SOURCE Orchestra Lumos