Orchestra Software Signs Parliament To Lead Rebrand

PORTLAND, Ore., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parliament, a cutting-edge branding and visual design studio headquartered in Portland, today announced that Orchestra Software, the leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider to the regulated craft beverage industry, has selected the agency to develop a complete rebrand as it continues its rapid growth and evolution.

Orchestra announced $14 million in funding earlier in the year and has already built an impressive nationwide client roster of 350 craft breweries and distilleries who depend on its technology for end-to-end business management. The company signed Parliament to establish a new brand foundation, identity, and strategy moving forward.

"We work with a lot of craft beverage clients and other regulated businesses and know how important it is for them to have streamlined business systems like Orchestra so they can focus on great product," said Chris Erickson, CEO and founder of Parliament. "This is an exciting time for Orchestra and the craft beverage market in general, so we're looking forward to building a new brand that lives up to their amazing potential."

Orchestra has been providing the most comprehensive business management software available for craft beverage makers since 2008. The software is used by top brands including Full Sail, Crux, and Culmination and provides one seamless platform for all parts of the business, from inventory to sales, shipments, accounting, purchasing, receiving, planning and production.

"We know Parliament's work well and what they can bring to the table" said Orchestra CEO Brad Windecker. "As Orchestra continues to grow, we need a strong partner who understands our market and takes a very strategic approach to branding—Chris and his team at Parliament have all that and more."

About Parliament

Founded in 2007 by Chris Erickson, Parliament is a branding and design practice headquartered in Portland, Oregon. The company's services include brand strategy and identity, visual design, environmental design and advertising with a focus on growing brands. Clients include Rivian, Rainier Beer, Nike, Leupold, Icon Motorsports and Dynastar.

About Orchestra Software

Founded in 2008, Portland-based Orchestra Software provides an all-in-one business management solution to more than 350 craft beverage manufacturers around the world. Orchestra's solution empowers craft beverage manufacturers to make the best business decisions and "Conduct Your Craft" by delivering a single source of truth.

